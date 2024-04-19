Who Is Taylor Swift's thanK you aIMee From TTPD About? Kim Kardashian Speculation Explored

Taylor Swift, aged 34, recently dropped her latest album titled The Tortured Poets Department, which has been receiving a lot of love from fans online. The album is gaining popularity across various online platforms, with fans eagerly trying to decipher the meaning behind Swift's lyrics in the songs that seem to reference certain individuals.

Swift’s thanK you aIMee song, featured in her new album is being talked about on social media. Many fans think that this song is about reality star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian.

The song features particular lyrics that have caught her fan's attention. Swift and The Kardashians star had a feud between them in 2016, so it's easy for fans to believe that Swift can mention Kim in her songs.

Let's explore why fans think it's about the Kim Kardashian

The song features these lyrics, “One day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.” This is believed to be about Kim because Kim and her oldest daughter North West had posted a TikTok, in which both were lip-syncing and dancing to Swift’s Shake It Off song featured in the 1989 album. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The chorus of the new song includes, “ All that time you were throwing punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F–k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushing / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Advertisement

It seems that Swift is throwing shade and she also seems to be reflecting on how she felt due to the person she referenced in the song. This seemingly indicates her past feud with someone. Many fans are convinced it’s Kim Kardashian.

Other lyrics in this song also talk about her building a legacy and also about the scars that Swift endured.

Many fans also pointed out the capital letters in thanK you aIMee spell ‘KIM’ if put all together.

Taylor Swift’s unforeseen rise after her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The infamous 2016 feud between Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West made the headlines all over the news. After that Swift took a break from the public eye and wrote Reputation.

The album indicated Taylor Swift’s rebirth and she seemingly threw shade on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. In Look What You Made Me Do, her lyrics mention her rebirth.

Swift's conflict with Scooter Braun and her decision to re-record her old songs demonstrated immense courage. Taylor's remarkable achievements following the launch of her subsequent albums after Reputation cannot be overlooked. Furthermore, the Eras tour served as a powerful testament to the enduring legacy that the singer has established.

ALSO READ: Who Is Taylor Swift's The Alchemy From TTPD About? Fans Divided Over Speculated Travis Kelce Or Matty Healy Lyric References