Who Is Taylor Swift's The Alchemy From TTPD About? Fans Divided Over Speculated Travis Kelce Or Matty Healy Lyric References

The singer’s brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department has been released and fans are already trying to solve the alleged hints that Taylor Swift shared via her lyrics.

It is not uncommon that Swift is known to share hints about her exes in her songs. The fan's speculation about the songs featured in Swift's new album is taking over the internet. Although Swift never has confirmed any rumors in the past, fans will not stop researching the subtle meaning that her lyrics hold.

The Alchemy, one of the tracks featured in the new album is being talked about over social media. The internet is not able to form their opinion about who Swift is allegedly hinting towards in the song. Fans are torn between her current boyfriend Travis Kelce and Matty Healy, whom Swift dated briefly after her split from her long-time ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Fans decode the lyrics of The Alchemy song

Firstly, let's understand why fans think the song talks about Kelce or Healy.

Taylor Swift's lyrics in The Alchemy don't give a clear indication about who it is hinted towards. She makes a sports reference via her lyrics that say, "So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat."

The singer-songwriter’s one of lyrics seemingly talk about an ex-lover, the lyrics say, “Cause the sign on your heart said it's still reserved for me/ Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy.” She further makes one more sports reference, “These blokes warm the benches/ We've been on a winning streak.” This sports reference may be about Kelce, who plays in the NFL.

Her lyrics further include this line, “He jokes that it's heroin but this time with an 'e,'. Many fans are speculating this is about Matty Healy. The reason why this line caught her fan's attention is because he has previously spoken up about his battle with heroin use.

The bridge of the song includes this line, “Where the trophy? He just comes, running over me." Which again, as you must have guessed, seemingly hints at her current boyfriend.

Fans’s guesses about The Alchemy takes over X

Fans' opinions and theories about this song are flooding X. The fans are still not able to put forth a collective verdict about who is this song meant for. A fan on X writes that The Alchemy is about Kelce and the fan also expresses their love for the album, “The Alchemy being about Travis is my breaking point. What a songggg. OMG. This album didn’t disappoint one single bit. My jaw is on the floor.” another fan writes, “THE ALCHEMY IS A TRAVIS SONG WE WON.”

Check out what this fan has to say:

Out of all the songs it was Alchemy that made me cry. It is 100% about Travis and it is how the album ends😭❤️👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VSfQ0zMzVS — Kelly ⸆⸉ (NOLA N2) (@KellsChronicles) April 19, 2024

On the other hand, people who think this song is about Healy are expressing their opinions too. Many fans have pointed out the ‘heroin’ mentioned in the song. A fan expresses that the song is about Matty Healey and Swift was just being ‘Prophetic’ with the football/ sports lyrics mentioned in the song.

While another fan tweets are on X:

the alchemy is about matty and i will die on this hill pic.twitter.com/dMmdkGLlio — lexi⸆⸉ 🐍🇷🇴 (@soitgoeslexi) April 19, 2024

Surely her fans are expecting an answer from the singer. Which most probably they won't get from her. However, the fans are truly enjoying her songs from her new album. Just like usual, her album is being enjoyed by her fans a lot.

