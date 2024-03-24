Who Is Tyler Hynes? Know More About The Hallmark Star As He Talks Celebrating Women With New Film Shifting Gears

Hallmark star Tyler Hynes is honoring women with the release of his latest Hallmark movie, Shifting Gears, on Saturday. The film is the first installment in Hallmark's Make Her Mark Women's Directing Program, directed by Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe. Actress Ashley Williams is the advocate behind this program, which aims to empower more women in the camera industry. Hynes expresses his enthusiasm for supporting women in the business.

In this article, let's delve into Tyler Hynes's life and career, followed by his most recent film, Shifting Gears.

Who is Tyler Hynes?

The versatile talent Tyler Hynes was born in Toronto, Canada, and has a diverse background in theater, film, and television. His career began at the age of eight, with roles in A Christmas Carol and Tommy, which prepared him for feature films like Little Men. Hynes has acted alongside well-known actors such as Tim Roth and Andie MacDowell, showcasing his adaptability in roles from critically acclaimed TV shows like 19-2 and Unreal to Disney pictures.

Having received critical praise for his performance in Recon, Hynes has also made a name for himself as a leading character in Hallmark Channel romances and brought a comedic flair to Hulu's Letterkenny. Beyond his acting career, he also works as a director, writer, and producer. His credits include music videos for Grammy-winning artists and documentaries. Consequently, Hynes's diverse body of work highlights his versatility and creative vision while mirroring the evolving entertainment landscape.

Tyler Hynes talks about his new film Shifting Gears

Tyler Hynes finds his most recent Hallmark Channel film, Shifting Gears, very meaningful for many reasons that are related to encouraging women.

Back on March 8 this year, he posted a reel on his Instagram.

The film, which premieres on Saturday, is the first production in Hallmark's Make Her Mark Women's Directing Program, a mentorship initiative aimed at providing more women in the industry with access to the camera. It was directed by Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe. Actress Ashley Williams played a key role in convincing Hynes to participate in the program.

He said, "I was expressing my disappointment in the fact that she didn't get that opportunity, and Ashley was like, 'Well, I think I have a solution, and would you be willing?' And I said, 'Certainly." "I can't think of a better reason to do one of these movies than for that. These movies are made primarily for women, and I think what a correct place to be doing this," the actor added.

The film starred Katherine Barrell and marked Tyler Hynes' mother Betty's first set visit in two decades. Additionally, his nieces Ella and Haylie made cameo appearances.

Tyler Hynes on his mother getting back to the set after two decades

Recounting his mom's return to the set after 20 years, he said, "Because it was in Ottawa, her hometown. And certainly, she would've murdered me if I said no to this movie. She has access to my emails. This is how she keeps up on what's going on. And so she saw the offer come in even before I did. She was already in my text messages going, 'This is really good. You should do this,'" the actor added.

"But yeah, that was obviously a huge bonus. And she told me that she was going to give me some time to get comfortable with everybody, and then check if it's time to come. But immediately, I walk off set, and there she is behind the monitors, already introduced to everybody. 'Mom, what are you doing?'

She's like, 'I live 30 minutes from here. I just can't not be here right now.' I was like, 'You can do whatever you want.' And so she became a staple behind the monitors, just illegally filming all the scenes and having a blast. And it was the best. She was putting herself in my eye line behind other actors that I was acting with and just being right off beside their faces. I was like, 'Mom, come on,'" the Recon actor concluded.

The film Shifting Gears premiered Saturday on the Hallmark channel at 8 pm / 7c.

