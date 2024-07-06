Who Was Alexandra? Australian YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please Dies at 30

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Australian Youtuber Alexandra “unexpectedly” passed away. She was best known by her YouTube username Pretty Pastel Please.

She passed away at the age of 30. The cause of the star’s death has not been disclosed yet. The unfortunate news of her passing was posted on her official Instagram account.

Pretty Pastel Please passes away at 30

Alexandra also known as Pretty Pastel Please has passed away. The fans learned of the news after a post on her official Instagram account broke the news to them. The 30-year-old star’s cause of death has not been disclosed. The caption of the post describes her death as "sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her."

The post also informed fans that a memorial will be posted in honor of Alxendra in “due course” on Youtube and Instagram. The picture showed the late Youtuber with her pet bird smiling at the camera. The star was known for her lifestyle blogs. She described her channel as revolving around "fashion hauls, product reviews, thrift shopping, travel content, and a talking parrot."

Alexandra’s last video

The star last posted in May on the 22nd. In the video, Alexandra revealed to fans that she would be streaming on Twitch three times a week going forward. On June 25, the influencer did her last Twitch Live. The late YouTuber posted her video in December 2017. She had 690,000 subscribers on her channel.

The fans expressed their condolences in the comments section of the post. Many prayed for her family’s well-being during this difficult time. Netizens also remembered her fondly by sharing memories of her. "It's strange to think just how much she impacted my life even though we hadn't directly met," one user wrote.

Another noted that the star always had "a bright and spirited energy." Many others commented while praising Alexandra for her qualities. "Her openness and vulnerability around her struggles, her love of animals, and her generous heart is how I will remember her,” a fan wrote.

“Rest in peace, this is absolutely devastating. Alex was such a light, I've been following her for years and have seen so many life changes,” another added.

