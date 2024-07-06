Days of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Nicole's Socking Revealation ABout Her Son Stuns Eric

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In the week of July 8 – July 12 on Days of Our Lives, viewers can expect a lot of surprises and revelations. Nicole and Eric have been heartbroken over the loss of Jude.

Days of Our Lives weekly spoilers and highlights

Nicole thought her baby had died, and Eric later found out the baby they adopted was EJ and Nicole’s child. Nicole gets shocking news about her son, which she quickly shares with Eric, leaving him stunned. EJ may face serious trouble as a result of this revelation.

Meanwhile, Stefan and Gabi need to be careful because EJ is out for revenge. They may be behind Nicole discovering the truth about Jude’s parentage, and EJ wants payback.

In another storyline, new details about Li Shin’s murder come to light, impacting several characters. Alex has treated Justin poorly since discovering he’s Victor’s son. Justin, who has raised Alex, shares his pain with Xander. Despite hoping for a resolution, Alex will need to make amends for his behavior first.

Additionally, Chad and Jack uncover a shocking secret that likely involves Abigail. There’s speculation about her being alive, but the truth remains to be seen. This discovery could have significant consequences for everyone involved.

Days of Our Lives July 5 Recap

In Friday's Days of Our Lives, Bobby reads his book, "The Remaining Soul," when Marlena visits his room. He dismisses her, saying he'll only talk to Jada. Marlena tries to get him to open up about Everett's past, but Bobby just wants to read. Marlena insists they can't continue this way and leaves. "We'll see about that," Bobby mutters to himself.

At the Pub, Jada tells Rafe she saw Bobby yesterday. Rafe dismisses Bobby as not real, but Jada insists he was real to her. After Rafe apologizes, Jada says Bobby claims to have information on a murder. Rafe calls it manipulation, but Jada wants to hear him out. Rafe worries Bobby could get violent and urges Jada to stay away from him.

In the Square, Melinda waits for Kristen and is approached by Connie, who once attacked her. Connie apologizes, admitting she was jealous because she liked Li, who was interested in Melinda. Melinda accepts her apology warily.

After Connie leaves, Kristen arrives and they discuss why EJ wants Kristen to hire Melinda as DiMera’s general counsel. Despite their differences, Melinda is willing to work with Kristen. At the DiMera mansion, EJ tells Stefan he needs Gabi to speak at his press conference about his efforts to free her. Stefan laughs, reminding EJ he only freed Gabi because of blackmail. Gabi arrives and EJ expects them both at the press conference. After EJ leaves, Gabi asks Stefan for the truth about her release, having overheard the blackmail. Stefan tells her EJ isn’t Jude’s father.

Eric visits Nicole to say he got a job in Paris and is leaving today. Nicole is visibly affected and they share an emotional goodbye.

Back at the Pub, Jada assures Rafe that Bobby wouldn’t hurt her, but Rafe is concerned. Jada insists she needs to handle it alone. Rafe reluctantly agrees but tells her to be careful, expressing his love for her.

In the Square, Kristen and Melinda finalize her contract. EJ joins and offers Kristen his DiMera shares to seal the deal. He reminds Melinda to keep quiet about Jude’s paternity. Nicole approaches and EJ tells her about Eric's job in Paris, believing it's best for everyone.

Gabi tells Stefan they must tell Eric the truth, but Stefan wants to avoid conflict with EJ. Gabi reluctantly agrees. Jada visits Bobby for answers about the murder, but he wants to be released first. She accuses him of playing games and starts to leave, but he stops her.

