Salma Hayek Goes Down Memory Lane As She Posts a Throwback Pic Of Herself For 4th of July; See Here

Salma Hayek is celebrating the 4th of July with a throwback picture. The actress recently took to Instagram to post a picture of perfect for the occasion.

In the picture, the Grown Ups star was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty. The throwback picture was from a shoot Hayek did for a magazine in the 90s. Keep reading to see the star’s throwback picture.

Salma Hayek dressed up as the Statue of Liberty

Salma Hayek’s recent Instagram post was on the theme for the American Independence Day. The star posted a picture of herself on Instagram that was clicked in 1999. She was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty in the photo.

“George Magazine July 1999, JFK Jr. Latin Heat #tbt Happy 4th July!” she wrote in the caption accompanying the post. The throwback picture is a snap from the photoshoot the star did for George magazine.

In the picture, Hayek wore a white dress with a plunging neckline. The dress also had extra fabric draped around the actress’s body to replicate the sculpture’s attire. Salma had her hair in an updo in the picture. The actress pouted as she posed for the cover of the magazine.

The picture shows the Frida actress wearing a crown just like the statue’s and holding the symbolic torch in her hand. She poses in front of a backdrop that is blue and features white clouds. This post comes weeks after the actress was seen enjoying herself at an Eras Tour show.

Salma Hayek at a Taylor Swift concert

Salma Hayek was in attendance at Taylor Swift’s Wembley Stadium show. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with other stars who were attending the concert. The pictures featured Nicola Coughlan, Leslie Mann, and Jonathan Van Ness. One of the pictures in the carousel post showed Salma posing for a selfie with Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea Swift.

“Living our wildest dreams,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the Grammy-winning artist’s song. Many other stars, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Liam Hemsworth, were spotted at Swift’s London shows. The singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, attended the show with his brother Jason and his wife Kylie.

