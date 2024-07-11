Who Was Benji Gregory? Exploring The ALF Star's Life And Career Amid His Untimely Passing At 46

Benji Gregory, a child actor who played Brian Tanner in the 1980s sitcom ALF, has passed away. He was 46. Per online records from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office in Arizona, obtained by multiple media outlets, Gregory died on June 13. A cause of death is still pending.

His sister, Rebecca, however, told TMZ that Gregory was found dead in his car in a bank parking lot near Phoenix. The publication reports that Gregory's close ones believe he died from a heat stroke after falling asleep in his car. The temperature rose as high as 109 degrees on June 12, where he was found dead. TMZ additionally noted that Gregory’s service dog, Hans, was also found deceased in the vehicle.

Rebecca told the outlet that Gregory faced depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder that kept him awake for days.

Amid the beloved actor’s untimely death, learn more about him and his short but accomplished acting career below.

Who was Benji Gregory? Why did the once-promising actor go MIA after his breakthrough role?

Benji Gregory, or Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg, was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 26, 1978. His father, uncle, and sister were all actors, while his grandmother was a celebrity agent.

Benji was best known for playing the role of Brian Tanner on the sitcom ALF between 1986 and 1990. The show followed the title character, whose acronym stands for Alien Life Form, after he crashed into the garage of the Tanner family’s suburban home. Gregory played Tanner in 101 episodes of the sitcom before it was canceled, a development that the actor did not mind.

Last year, Brian posted a scan of a 2000 copy of People magazine on his Instagram, in which he talked about how he was relieved that the series got canceled. “I didn’t want to do any more shows,” he said back then, adding, “But I don’t regret any of it.”

In the article, Benji, whose childhood acting credits also include Punky Brewster, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Fantastic Max, Pound Puppies, Mr. Boogedy, The Twilight Zone, and more, shared that he wasn’t actively trying to act anymore. He mentioned he’d like to work in the entertainment industry but wasn’t yet sure what. “Definitely not acting,” he told the outlet at the time.

Benji Gregory also had a Navy career

Gregory enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2003 and graduated school to become an aerographer’s mate, per his IMDb profile. He was assigned to the USS Carl Vinson (CV-70) during his career. Two years later, in 2005, Gregory was discharged on honorable medical grounds.

The former actor's death was publicly disclosed on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, almost a month after he departed. Gregory’s ALF is available to stream now on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.