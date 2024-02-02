Adele Zerilli Springsteen, mother to legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, passed away at the age of 98. Bruce shared the news on Instagram, posting a video of them dancing to In the Mood, captioned, “Adele Springsteen — May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024.” The announcement included heartfelt reflections on memories, expressing the impact of her presence in his life.

Bruce Springsteen shares emotional tribute for his late mother Adele Springsteen

The singer continued, "I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work."



He added, "It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance. Bruce Springsteen, The Wish"

Adele, a New York City native and the last of three Italian-American Zerilli sisters moved to Freehold as a child. She became an integral part of Bruce's anthem American Land, acknowledging the Zerilli family's influence. Despite never envisioning her son's future musical legacy, Adele's joyful spirit made her a fan favorite. Video evidence of her rocking out onstage with Bruce dates back to 1992.

Bruce credited his mother with holding the family together during tough times, emphasizing her work ethic and consistency. In a 2010 Ellis Island speech, he spoke of her influence and described her as "real smart, real strong, real creative." He admired her commitment to balancing work and home responsibilities.

Back in 2002, Bruce told Uncut magazine, “I took after my mom in a certain sense. Her life had an incredible consistency, work, work, work every day, and I admired that greatly.” He added, “I’d visit her at her job sometimes, and it was filled with men and women who seemed to have a purpose.” Bruce continued, “I found a lot of inspiration in those simple acts.”

Adele Springsteen was battling Alzheimer

In 2021, Bruce revealed that Adele had been battling Alzheimer's disease for a decade, which had left her unable to speak or stand. Despite the challenges, Adele's resilience and positive energy made her a cornerstone of the Springsteen family.

Despite battling Alzheimer's, she still expressed love with a smile and a distinctive sound, making her presence felt even in the face of the disease. Adele Springsteen was best known among Bruce's fans for her on-stage moments like Dancing In The Dark, continued her spirited appearances, rocking out with her son during Twist And Shout in 2012 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and again at age 90 in March 2016 during Ramrod at New York's Madison Square Garden.

