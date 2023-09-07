Bruce Springsteen's health in serious jeopardy? Singer postpones shows due to health concerns

In a recent announcement, music legend Bruce Springsteen regrettably postponed all of his September 2023 concerts. This development has been attributed to health concerns related to peptic ulcer disease (PUD). This news has saddened fans, but the iconic rocker remains optimistic and promises to reschedule the shows as soon as possible. Here's what we know.

ALSO READ: Bruce Springsteen triumphs on stage despite terrifying fall, Fans applaud his resilience

Bruce Springsteen announces postponement of his concert

Bruce Springsteen took to social media to share the disappointing news with his fans. He expressed his heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience and thanked his loyal supporters for their understanding and support. The postponement affects all of his September concerts, leaving fans eager for updates on rescheduled dates.

A glimpse into Bruce's recent health update

This isn't the first time Bruce Springsteen has faced health challenges during his tour. Earlier this year, he canceled a few shows due to illness, but details remained scarce. Now, we have learned that he is dealing with peptic ulcer disease (PUD), a condition characterized by stomach or small intestine ulcers that can cause stomach pain.

ALSO READ: Which three guests did James Corden want to see on Carpool Karaoke? Here's what the talk show host said

Bruce Springsteen's tour

With the September concerts postponed, fans have been wondering about the future of Bruce Springsteen's tour. While the East Coast shows are being rescheduled, the November tour dates are set to take place in Canada. The time will conclude with a series of performances in Arizona and California, ending on December 10 in San Francisco. Fans across North America can look forward to experiencing the magic of Bruce Springsteen's live performances.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Buffet passes away at 76: How did the music legend die? Cause of death REVEALED