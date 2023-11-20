Who is Bruce Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa? Exploring their relationship timeline and life together

Bruce Springsteen is probably one of the most iconic singers in America. His songs have moved several generations and are admired by everyone, from normal music-loving folks to the country’s Presidents. The singer’s private life though is often absent from much discussion, it’s probably because he has been in a stable marriage with wife Patti Scialfa for about 30 years now and still going strong.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa’s simple yet endearing relationship

Bruce Springsteen first met Patti Scialfa in a local bar in the early 80s, where their love for music and the fact that they were both performers, led to an easy friendship between the two. Over time, the friendship was converted into a shared passion and collaboration as Patti Scialfa joined Springsteen’s E Street band on their Born in the USA tour in 1984.

The two friends and vocalists had insane chemistry on and off stage during the performances that they did in the 80s. For the longest time, only their friendship remained but soon in 1988, when the I’m On Fire singer divorced his first wife, Julianne Philips, the pair started going out together.

The pair started living together in the same year and had stayed in different cities over the years, from New Jersey to NYC and Los Angeles. In 1991, they officially got married in California.

The pair also raised three children together, Evan, Jessica, and Samuel who went on to become successful in their own right being a musician, an Olympic equestrian, and a firefighter.

Patti Scialfa’s eventful life

While not as famous as her husband, Patti Scialfa is an equally gifted singer with her vocals even more uplifting than Springsteen’s. The pair bonded over their love for music in that pub in the 80s and their musical association has continued even now.

Over the years, despite being a part of Springsteen’s E Street band, Scialfa has been mindful of maintaining her own solo musical career as well. Her albums Ruble Doll and Play is as it Lays showcased her creativity and artistic voice.

She has been a constant presence in the Dancing in the Dark singer’s life since they met and has helped him get through a lot of hurdles together. One of the biggest ones was his bout with depression in his 60s. The Streets of Philadelphia singer is also quite appreciative of the fact and was the first to thank his wife for her incredible contribution to his career and life.

“A street-smart, fascinating, lovely, sexy, beautiful redhead with a sound completely her own," Springsteen had said while introducing his wife when she received New Jersey Hall of Fame. "This is long-deserved, I love her. She's a Jersey girl through and through. Congratulations, baby!”

The couple’s relationship has been through a lot together and their relationship has still remained simple and peaceful.

