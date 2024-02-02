Justin Timberlake is reportedly feeling upset as the drama surrounding his past relationship with Britney Spears continues to overshadow the excitement for his new music.

Justin Timberlake's Musical Comeback Overshadowed by Britney Spears Drama

According to a source, The source said, “Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new,” referring to where she revealed details about their relationship and an abortion she had, would have subsided by now. However, the ongoing attention is impacting his focus on promoting his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

The former NSYNC member faced criticism after Spears disclosed in her book, The Woman in Me, that she had an abortion during their relationship, citing Justin “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” and “didn’t want to be a father.” Justin Timberlake, 43, has yet to publicly respond to the revelations, and his representative did not provide a comment on the situation to any outlet.

Despite initial trolling from Spears' fans on Timberlake's Instagram account, which led to disabling comments, the controversy resurfaced when Timberlake released the first single, Selfish, from his upcoming album. Spears' supporters orchestrated a campaign to boost her 2011 song Toxic to No. 1 on iTunes, overshadowing Timberlake's latest musical endeavors.

Justin Timberlake gave a pseudo-apology over Britney Spears's revelation

In contrast, Britney Spears took a more positive approach by praising Timberlake's new track on Instagram and expressing regret for anyone offended by her memoir. Timberlake, however, responded with a pseudo-apology during a live performance, stating, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody.” Spears responded by accusing Timberlake of "talking s–t."

The history between the two ex-Mouseketeers includes a tumultuous breakup in 2002 after three years of dating, with Timberlake suggesting Spears had cheated on him in his song Cry Me a River.

Spears confirmed his claim in her book and also revealed about her about her pregnancy with him including Jutin's breakup with just a text message. But Timberlake did not address allegations of his infidelity.

