‘I Couldn't Sing': Bruce Springsteen Reveals How Diaphragm Pain From Peptic Ulcer Was 'Killing' Him

Bruce Springsteen knows health is wealth. The rocker kicked off the remainder of his 2023 world tour at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, after his ordeal with peptic ulcer disease. Only months before, performing a 29-song set seemed far-fetched for Springsteen due to stinging diaphragm pain that barred him from singing. Now, the iconic singer is back on the road with his backing band, E Street Band to finish what they had started.

Moreover, Springsteen has finally opened up about the detriment of the illness that adversely affected his life. Talking to SiriusXM’s E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, Springsteen admitted that he was quite unsure about performing on-stage because of the dire state of his diaphragm. He claimed it hurt “so badly” that singing felt impossible.

Bruce Springsteen gets candid about his health scare

The 74-year-old singer recalled his dilemma with peptic ulcer disease, saying rehearsals weren’t the same. He said, “You don't have that edge of adrenaline that really pushes it into a better place, and the thing when I had the stomach problem, one of the big problems was I couldn't sing."

Moreover, the Tony Award winner highlighted the significance of the diaphragm, his most affected organ, while singing. Sharing his experience, Bruce Springsteen added, "You sing with your diaphragm. You know, my diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know? So, I literally couldn't sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months along with just a myriad of other painful problems.”

Springsteen had delayed his tour in September 2023, aiming to make a full recovery from the disease. Following his wise decision to put his health above all, the rockstar was thrilled to be back on stage in 2024. Utterly grateful to his doctors, the ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ singer said they “straightened” him out.

Bruce Springsteen is ready to rock the stage

Kickstarting the 2024 edition of the tour, Phoenix was the first stop for Springsteen. The singer had not expected his band to be on fleek. Despite scarce rehearsals, the Boss was surprised his band picked it all up from where they had left. Though he is still in recovery, Springsteen shared that fans can hope for energetic performances in the upcoming shows.

Springsteen also briefly addressed his illness to his fans during the concert in Phoenix, Arizona. Around the end of the 29-song set, he expressed his regret for rescheduling his 2023 tour dates and causing any “discomfort” to the fans. Unfortunately, the past few months have been rather challenging for the star. Following his health scare, Springsteen also lost his mother, Adele Ann Springsteen, 98, in January 2024.

On the brighter side of things, the first show of his tour was a grand success as Springsteen, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, performed many of his iconic numbers, from Glory Days to Rosalita. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will travel across 17 countries within the span of 52 dates, concluding the tour in Vancouver, Canada on November 22.



