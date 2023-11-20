Who is Bruce Springsteen's ex-wife Julianne Phillips? Exploring their relationship and eventual divorce

Bruce Springsteen was married to actress and model Julianne Phillips. The two were in a relationship in the mid-1980s, following which they tied the knot in a midnight wedding ceremony. However, the duo ended their marriage. Let’s take a look at their journey together.

Julianne’s journey from a model to an actress

Raised in Lake Oswego, Oregon, Julianne’s modeling career skyrocketed when Elite Modelling Agency signed her in 1982. Characterized as “the perfect ten package,” she earned up to $2000 a day, making her a sought-after name in the industry.

She then moved to Los Angeles, got into acting, and starred in a bunch of TV shows and movies. She was part of the famous NBC’s drama SISTERS—where she played the role of Frankie which solidified her status as a talented actress, leaving a lasting imprint on the small screen.

Springsteen and Phillips' love story

In the mid-1980s, amidst the glitz and glam of Manhattan, Julianne Phillips, a stunning model, caught the eye of Bruce Springsteen. They fell head over heels and got hitched in a midnight ceremony on May 13, 1985, in Lake Oswego, adding a touch of magic to their unique love story.

But despite their initial chemistry, the Springsteen-Phillips marriage faced irreparable differences. Just three years later, in 1988, the couple, with an age gap of 11 years, officially parted ways in March 1989 after Julianne filed for divorce in August 1988. The reason? “Irreconcilable differences” which means they couldn’t fix the issues between them.

In his popular memoir, Born To Run, Bruce Springsteen honestly talked about the difficult end of his first marriage, acknowledging that he handled their separation "really badly." Springsteen revealed the challenges that led to the end of their union. He confessed in his memoir that he experienced irrational paranoia and used to get thoughts like “A part of me tried to convince myself that she was simply using me to further her career or to get . . . something. Nothing could've been farther from the truth.”

Bruce's journey to lasting love:

Following the divorce, Bruce found love with Patti Scialfa, his bandmate since the '80s. The two married in 1991 and have three children together. Before Julianne, Springsteen's heart was also drawn to American actress Joyce Hyser during a break from the Darkness on the Edge of Town Tour.

