Who Was Charlie Colin? Exploring Life, Career, and Accolades of Train Member as He Passes Away at 58

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

He had no limitation when it came to experience across genres, as he has performed along with many great acts, making contributions in several ways. Sadly, the music industry had to bid farewell to another of its loved ones, Charlie Colin.

The news of Colin’s passing did not only affect his close ones but gripped everyone who had enjoyed his talent throughout the years with sadness. Let’s remember his greatest works and the skillful talent that he has always portrayed.

Who was Charlie Colin?

Charlie Colin was the bassist of the pop band Train; however, his talents didn't end there, as he has also played guitar for several other bands. Right from the age of eight, he started playing guitar during his days in Virginia.

And even when his family shifted to Newport Beach, California, he didn't forget his passion for guitar but instead developed a few more interests, such as his love for surfing and playing water polo.

Charlie Colin was one of the founding members of Train. He contributed to the band’s first three albums, their eponymous debut, Drops of Jupiter, and My Private Nation.

Train's 2001 hit, Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me), went on to become a No. 5 track on the Billboard Hot 100, which led the band to win a Grammy for Best Rock Song and Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist.

However, in 2003, following his substance abuse, he parted ways with his band. Since his departure from Train, Colin has gone on to play with many other great acts, including the Nu-Metal legends Slipknot and Puddle of Mudd.

Charlie Colin passed away at 58

The legendary musician's death has saddened all of his fans and the musicians he has played with. As per Variety, Charlie Colin had died in Brussels, Belgium, after he slipped and fell in the shower while he was house-sitting for a friend. His sister had confirmed the news to CBS News.

As per the report, a few sources had told TMZ that no one had found out about Colin until the owners of the home and his friends returned. The friends of Colin had gone on a trip five days ago.

Following his passing, the official Instagram account of Train posted a few pictures along with a long caption remembering his talent and contributions.

“When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him,” read the caption of the post.

Calling him the “sweetest guy,” the post even appreciated his “unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work,” which helped the band in many ways.

“You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels,” read the concluding words of the Instagram post.

