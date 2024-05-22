Who Was Omar Geles? All About The Grammy-Nominated Columbian Singer As He Passes Away At 57

The world of music lost another of its talented voices recently. Omar Geles known for several grooving tracks such as Dejala, Como le pago a mi Dios, and more, was announced to have died.

Let’s remember this acclaimed artist who had all of the Colombian music lovers attracted to his songs.

Who was Omar Geles?

Born on February 15, 1967, Omar Geles is a Columbian singer and the forming member of Los Diablitos, a musical group. He was born in Mahates but settled in Valledupar, at a very young age. Omar Geles was a strong contender in the Vallenata Legend Festival, which he won in 1985, in the semi-professional category.

He stepped onto his solo career in April 2010, while still working with his group. His first album as a solo artist is called Una Historia cantada.

The singer was paid tribute on January 20, 2011, by a number of Vallenato singers and composers, following his 25 years of career, on the show Día a día on Caracol Televisión.

Further, Omar Geles went on to participate in the 59th edition of the Viña de Mar Festival in 2018. He performed his song El Fulano which led him to become a finalist in the aforementioned festival.

His greatest compositions include Don't Try, I Can't Live Without You along with The Paths of Life as well as How I Pay My God and Four Roses.

How did Omar Geles die?

The acclaimed Latin musician breathed his last on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. He was 57 at the time of his death. As per the local reports the Una hoja en Blanco singer had suffered cardiorespiratory arrest, following which he was taken to the hospital.

The doctors at the clinic announced him dead after he was brought to the medical center.

According to a statement by Paul Bolanos, a member of Geles’ press team, the singer suffered from a heart issue while he was playing tennis at the Campestre club, with his friend Osmar Perez.

When Omar Geles had fainted he was taken to the Erasmo Clinic, where his staff accompanied him to the emergency room.

Following the saddening announcement of his death, several close relatives of Geles, along with his friends were reported to have gathered outside the medical facility where the singer had been taken.

