Who Was Etterlene DeBarge? Everything About Gospel Singer And Legendary DeBarge Family Matriarch As She Dies At 88

American gospel singer and the matriarch of the legendary DeBarge family, Etterlene DeBarge, passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 88 on Friday. The devastating news was announced by the late singer’s daughter Etterlene ‘Bunny’ DeBarge on her Instagram. “Momma has gone to see her king!” the post noted. It also revealed that she passed away at 7:40 PT on Friday in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles.

In another post, Bunny added that her mother was now “in a better place.”

No cause of Etterlene DeBarge’s death has been revealed yet but it is understood that she was ill and battling dementia.

Everything to know about Etterlene DeBarge - the DeBarge family matriarch

Eterrlene DeBarge was born as Etterlene Abney on October 13, 1935, in Michigan. In 1952, she met her future husband, army veteran Robert DeBarge. The couple tied the knot the following year. Throughout her marriage which lasted until 1974, the couple became parents to 10 children, seven of whom went on to play in the Motown band DeBarge.

The Grammy-nominated supergroup was active between 1979 and 1989. The siblings and ultimate members of the group pursuing solo careers ended the family band. In 1991, though, Etterlene with the help of her children released a gospel album titled Back on Track. In 2005, she released a second gospel album, A City Called Heaven.

Additionally, DeBarge was also an author. She famously chronicled her marriage to Robert DeBarge and the rise of their children to fame in her book Other Side of the Pain. Etterlene married George Rodriguez in 1980.

She is survived by her husband George and her eight children and numerous grandchildren. Her two children, Robert DeBarge Jr. and Tommy DeBarge passed away in 1995 and 2021 respectively.

Etterlene DeBarge’s children remember their mother

In a post on the late Etterlene DeBarge’s Facebook page, the children of the DeBarge family wrote, “Our hearts ache as we share the news of the passing of our dear Mama DeBarge, Etterlene DeBarge. Her warm smile, wise words, and nurturing spirit have left an indelible mark on all of us. Let's cherish the memories we shared with Mama and carry forward the love she so effortlessly bestowed upon us. Rest peacefully, Mama DeBarge. Your light will forever shine in our hearts. #RememberingMamaDeBarge #foreverinourhearts #etterlenedebarge #mamad #mamadebarge.”

