Who Was Snoop Dogg's Brother Bing Worthington? Everything To Know About Music Executive As He Passes Away At 44

Snoop Dogg’s younger brother, Bing Worthington, is no more. The superstar rapper informed via his Instagram on Friday. The 44-year-old passed away on Thursday, February 15, according to California’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which runs the area's medical examiner’s office. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to brother Bing Worthington - ‘You bac with moms’

The 52-year-old The Next Episode singer confirmed his brother's death by posting a series of pictures on his Instagram on Friday. The first of many pictures shared by Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. included him standing next to his late younger brother. In the caption, he included a series of emoticons, including a white dove emoji. In his following video caption, the rapper acknowledged his brother's departure, stating, @badabing33 always made us laugh…u bac with moms.”

The Grammy-nominated singer also shared a thoughtful tribute to both his late mother and brother. Sharing a photo of Worthington with their late mother Beverly Tate, Snoop Dogg wrote, “@badabing33 bac wit momma."

In another tribute to his late brother, Snoop shared a picture of himself with Worthington and wrote, “Until we meet again.

Everything to know about Snoop Dog’s late brother Bing Worthington

Bing Worthington collaborated with his music artist brother Snoop Dogg throughout his life. He began his career as a musician with the hip-hop group Lifestyle. Their only album Liquid Cocaine was released in 2003. Worthington also wrote the song Be Thankful, which appeared on the 2000 debut album for Snoop Dogg’s rap group The Eastside.

Speaking of his music career and how he soon realized he was more interested in the business side of the thing, Worthington told Vice in 2016, “When I put the [Lifestyle] album out, I was putting everything in the music together. My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like ‘why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.’ I love meeting people, talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person.”

Worthington helped merge a record label run as part of Snoop Dogg’s business with Quebec-based Urban Heat Legends. The resulting label is known as Dogg Records to the world today. Dogg Records’ official website informs that the collaboration was possible because Worthington was good friends with Miguel Lopez, the chief of Urban Heat Legends.

According to the aforementioned Vice interview, Worthington had a hand in multiple endeavors launched under his celebrity brother’s branding, including skateboard deck-maker Snoop Dogg Company in the mid-2000s and a hot-dog startup, Snoop Doggs. He also worked as Snoop’s tour manager.

Additionally, Worthington executive-produced the birthday party documentary, Bigg Snoop Dogg: Raw ‘N Uncut Vol. 1, released in 2003, per IMDb

Bing Worthington was Snoop Dogg’s maternal half-brother.

