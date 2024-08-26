Who Was Jonelle Matthews? All We Know About The Missing Girl On The Milk Carton

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence.

A mysterious turn of events led to a heartbreaking conclusion that no one could have expected. The Greely, Colorado, happy neighborhood turned into a deadly, silent haunted place after 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews went missing on the night of December 20, 1985. The Oxygen true crime brought another mysterious case of missing kids who were featured on the milk cartons back in the 1980s.

This story of a bright girl named Jonelle Matthews took the entire California state into a blanket of mysteries that went unsolved for three decades until 2020. The mini-series once again brought the first-hand experiences of officers, neighbors, and even a key witness who gathered up the courage to bring the truth forward.

Who was Jonelle Matthews?

Jonelle Matthew was adopted by Jim and Gloria Matthews back in the 1970s. The family had a friendly nature, and as kids in the late 70s and 80s, Jonelle and her elder sister (the biological daughter of Jim and Gloria Matthews) were living the best childhood, playing, riding bikes, etc. Jonelle was the star among her friends and also in her neighborhood.

She was a super active kid, physically stronger than other kids of her age, and determined to pursue something in life, unlike other kids who just want to play. In the conversation among the family members and neighbors who knew the family, they said that the family was very bright with kids like Jonelle and Jennifer, who were well-behaved.

Every week, the family visited the church. Nothing suspicious in the family or even the neighborhood could have thought what next altered the fates of the Matthew kin.

What happened on the night of December 1985?

On the night of December 20, 1984, Jonelle went to her school along with her best friend Deanne and other kids. The school choir was performing Christmas carols on a local cable network. Jim, Jonelle's father, was attending his daughter's baseball match at her school, and her mother, Gloria, was visiting her father for his ailment in another part of the city.

Deanne's father left Jonelle at her house without noticing that the garage door was slightly ajar. Around 8.30, Jonelle received a call from her father and took down the message. Around 9 pm, the abduction took place, and when the father and sister reached him, they found the home empty.

Jim searched the house and rooms in every place, but Jonelle was nowhere to be found. This wasn't something that girls did often since they left a note to inform the parents. Later, they called the police on the scene. They tracked some footprints in the snow that were trying to be covered; Jonelle's stockings, her shoes, and the heater to her chair were also on.

The Milk Carton Missing Kids

Back in the 1980s, there were many cases of kids being abducted. The milk cartons had a section for missing kids, that made the entire city worry about their kids. The local newspapers were filled with missing kids.

During that time, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was also established, and kids with notable parents started to shed some light on abduction; before that, it was just in the local areas.

Was the culprit caught?

Jonelle's case also shed light on this matter, and later, 35 years after she was last seen, something turned up and shocked the world. Around July 2019, a construction project near Greeley caught the attention of the workers. They found the remains of the body that was shot right in the head. Upon investigation, it was found that the bones were of Jonelle's.

It was revealed that the neighbor of Matthews committed the crime. Steven Dana Pankey, who was a candidate in Idaho, committed the gruesome crime. His ex-wife, too, confessed after years of silence about the sadist man's obsessions. He was trialed by law yet many kids are still missing.

