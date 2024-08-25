The Girl On The Milk Carton: Release Date, How To Watch And All You Need To Know

The two-part special The Girl on the Milk Carton explores the story of Jonelle Matthews, who went missing in 1984 and became one of the first children featured on milk cartons. The case remained cold for decades until new evidence from an unlikely source helped solve it. The special includes interviews with Matthews' family, the long-time investigators, and the key witness who helped crack the case.

The two-part special The Girl on the Milk Carton premieres on Oxygen on Sunday, August 25 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. If you miss it, you can stream episodes on the Oxygen app, available for iOS and Android, or watch on Roku, Chromecast, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play. In-season episodes are also available live with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV subscriptions. Full episodes can be viewed at Oxygen.com with your cable subscription.

The Girl on the Milk Carton consists of two episodes. The first episode, A Devastating Disappearance, airs on August 25 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and covers the 1984 disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Greeley, Colorado. As the town and authorities seek answers, the case draws national attention through a milk carton campaign and FBI involvement, with the truth surprisingly close to home.

The second episode, A Monster Revealed, a 75-minute special airing the same day at 8 p.m. ET/PT, explores how new evidence after 35 years leads to the unmasking of Jonelle's killer and a dramatic trial. The special is produced by Wild Dream Films, with Stuart Clarke as executive producer and Marcus Plowright as director and showrunner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Accused Season 2: When Is It Coming? Everything We Know