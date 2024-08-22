Daisy Ridley Seen Wielding Axe In Official FIRST LOOK Of Zak Hilditch’s Survival Thriller We Bury The Dead; See HERE

Daisy Ridley, best known for her iconic role in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, stars in the upcoming horror-survival thriller We Bury the Dead, directed by Zak Hilditch. The film will have its international debut with a special preview at the Adelaide Film Festival in Australia this November.

Ridley plays a desperate woman who joins a body retrieval squad after a catastrophic military experiment wipes out Tasmania's population. She aims to find her missing husband, but she discovers a disturbing truth: many of the bodies she recovers are not quite dead.

Ridley's character experiences the psychological effects of her mission as she makes her way through the barren landscape of southern Tasmania, growing thinner by the minute.

She is forced to face the pointlessness of her mission as well as her own unsolved concerns on the trek. The Great Southern region of Western Australia and Albany were among the several places used for filming, which heightened the suspense throughout the narrative.

In addition to Ridley, the film stars Brenton Thwaites, best known for his part in Titans, and Mark Coles Smith from Mystery Road: Origin, both of whom give performances that improve the dynamism of the picture. The movie We Bury the Dead promises a thrilling and intense experience.

Hilditch's latest film, We Bury the Dead, is his fourth feature after Rattlesnake, These Final Hours, and 1922. Hilditch, known for his ability to write dramatic and intense stories, is expected to provide a compelling narrative to this new project.

The picture is produced by Ross Dinerstein, who has previously worked with Hilditch on films such as Rattlesnake and 1922. Dinerstein's background with tense thrillers compliments Hilditch's direction, implying a close working relationship between the two.

Kelvin Munro and Grant Sputore from The Penguin Empire, a West Australian production firm renowned for films like The Furnace and I Am Mother, are also part of the production crew.

Their participation gives the movie a distinctively local viewpoint. In addition, producers Mark Fasano and Joshua Harris from Gramercy Park are involved, lending their knowledge to the endeavor. This varied team of producers emphasizes a fusion of local and global inspirations that ought to deepen the movie's impact.

We Bury the Dead receives significant financing from Screen Australia, Lotterywest, Screenwest, and the WA Regional Screen Fund. This strong backing from Australian film organizations emphasizes the project's prominence in the industry. Peachtree Media Partners and Gramercy Park Media also gave financial support, ensuring the film's production.

Star Wars: New Jedi Order, which is anticipated to bring Ridley Scott back to the Star Wars universe, will carry on The Rise of Skywalker's narrative and heighten fan anticipation for the film series.

