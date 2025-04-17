Who Was Nora Aunor? Remembering the Legendary Filipina Actress After Her Death at 71

Filipino superstar Nora Aunor has passed away at the age of 71. Her death was confirmed by her children via social media posts on Wednesday, however, the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

In an emotional tribute, Aunor's son Ian De Leon said that she was a source of "unconditional love, strength, and warmth" and "the heart of the family."

Born Nora Cabaltera Villamayor in Barrio San Francisco, Iriga, Camarines Sur, she had nine siblings. She learned singing from her grandmother Theresa. Her screen name was given to her by her aunt Belén Aunor.

Aunor’s rise to fame was not without its challenges. From selling peanuts and water at train stations to becoming one of the country's biggest stars, her journey inspired many. She started her career in the 1960s as a singer after winning a radio singing contest. She later moved into acting and eventually became one of the best in the business. She is the only actress of her generation to have worked with four National Artists for Film Awardees, Lino Brocka, Gerardo de Leon, Lamberto Avellana, and Ishmael Bernal.

Aunor has worked on over 200 projects, including films such as Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos (1976), Ina Ka ng Anak Mo (1979), Bona (1980), Bulaklak sa City Jail (1984), and Muling Umawit ang Puso (1995). Her 1990 film Andrea, Paano ba ang Maging Isang Ina? earned her several Best Actress awards in the country. In 2012, she won the Best Actress award at the Asian Film Awards for her role in Thy Womb.

In 2022, she was named a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, which is the country's highest accolade for actors. Her last appearance on the screen was in the 2024 film Mananambal. She also made an appearance in the legal drama Lilet Matias, Attorney-at-Law.

The actress was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on March 30, 2005, for allegedly carrying eight grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe in her luggage. The case was dismissed in 2017 after she completed a drug diversion program.

Aunor was previously married to actor Christopher de Leon, with whom she shares five children—Ian, Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth. They got divorced in 1996.

