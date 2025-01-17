Who Was Paul Danan? Former Hollyoaks Star Dies at 46

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs and an individual's death.

Paul Danan, the actor known for his role in Hollyoaks and appearances on reality TV shows like Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother, has passed away at the age of 46.

His death was confirmed by his management company on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Danan’s cause of death has not been publicly revealed, though Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that it is not being treated as suspicious.

Danan was remembered fondly by his peers and friends in the entertainment industry. Former EastEnders actor Michael Greco described him as a genuine and caring man.

Calum Best, who worked alongside Danan in the 2006 ITV2 series Calum, Fran and Dangerous Danan, called him one of the funniest, kindest, and most real people he had ever known.

TV presenter Hayley Palmer shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, posting a picture of them together and writing, “Love you forever @pauldanan. Paul was a one-off character, he was soooo funny!”

She recalled their time working together on a radio show, adding that she would often fall off her chair with laughter. Actor Adam Deacon also paid tribute, calling Danan genuinely kind and compassionate.

Danan rose to fame in 1997 with his role as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks. His character became a fan favorite, known for his rebellious nature and his journey from troubled teen to leading man. Richard Burke, a long-time Hollyoaks scriptwriter, described Danan as a Hollyoaks icon who brought charm and heart to his character.

After leaving the show in 2001, Danan tried to build a career in Los Angeles, but struggled to balance the pressures of partying and trying to succeed in Hollywood. He returned to the UK and appeared in several reality TV shows, including Celebrity Love Island in 2005 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

In an interview, Danan admitted that it was challenging for him to be taken seriously as an actor due to his reality TV past. “They see me as Paul from Celebrity Love Island or Celebrity Big Brother,” he said. “I just think I’m versatile.”

In recent years, Danan was involved in projects that aimed to help others. He launched drama classes in Bristol for adults dealing with mental health issues, addiction, or trauma. “It’s been amazing and honestly I’ve changed people’s lives,” he said about the program in 2020.

Despite facing personal struggles, including addiction and health issues, Danan remained focused on making a positive impact. He had previously spoken about his battle with drugs, revealing that he had spent over £1m on rehabilitation.

In 2020, he made headlines after he spent time in intensive care with pneumonia, following a years-long battle with smoking and vaping.

