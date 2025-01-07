Love Island All-Stars Line-Up: Everyone Expected to Star in the Latest Outing
The lineup of Love Island: All-Stars was recently revealed. Read on to learn who will be contesting this time on the show.
With Love Island: All Stars set to make a return, its fans had been eager to know who would be contesting in the upcoming season. Well, to their intrigue, a lineup was recently leaked.
As per the Daily Mail, host Maya Jama, 30, will be coming back to the show, welcoming a star-studded lineup that includes former singletons. The show will take place at the lavish South African villa as the contestants try to find new love.
As per the outlet, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will be making a return to the show, as the former winner had parted ways with her then-boyfriend, Davide Sanclimenti.
Meanwhile, Olivia Hawkins is another contestant making a return, who was previously branded as a villain by the viewers. She was a contestant in the 2023 winter series.
As per a source, “Olivia is really excited to be returning to South Africa and continuing her Love Island journey.”
Curtis Pritchard, who first appeared in the show in 2019, will be joining the roster of castmates. Pritchard reportedly has left his ex, Maura Higgin, worried, thinking that he might spill a lot of secrets about their relationship.
India Reynolds, who was seen in the 2019 season, finished in third place with Ovie Soko. She will be seen being present in the South African villa as well.
Luca Bish will be another contestant appearing in the upcoming season of Love Island: All Stars, as per The Sun. Some other contestants are Gabby Allen, Marcel Sommerville, Kaz Crossley, Scott Thomas, Catherine Agbaje, Elma Pazar, Nas Majeed, and Ronnie Vint.
ALSO READ: Love Island USA’s Taylor Smith Celebrates 1st Anniversary With the Man of Her 'Dreams' Carsten Bergersen; Deets Here