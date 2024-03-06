Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Cast: From Louis Walsh To Marisha Wallace

Celebrity Big Brother is a show that brings together different celebrities and keeps them in a house for 3 weeks. Here they face challenges and tasks as they try navigating through friendships and arguments. In the end one emerges as a winner who takes a lump sum cash prize home. This time, the show has returned after five years to ITV, and will be better than ever. Who are the contestants for this new season? Find out.

Sharon Osbourne

About: One of the oldest members of the X Factor, the 71-year-old will only make a guest appearance in the show for a few days.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "Chaos, I don't cause it. It just seems to go on around me."

Levi Roots

About: What’s a celebrity house without some good food? Levi Roots has moved on from his Reggae Reggae Sauce, business ventures and cooking show appearances to be a member of the CBB house.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: 'The only arguments I'll get into in the house is if anyone tries to keep me from the cooker!'

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

About: Ekin has experience with some seasoned Reality TV shows. Winner of Love Island and a participant of The Traitors US, fans know her for being alert, spontaneous, clever and a quick thinker.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "In the villa, I was known for bringing drama – drama tends to follow me everywhere."

Gary Goldsmith

About: There is royalty here too! Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith was denied entry in I’m A Celebrity 2023 due to his possibility of damaging Kate and Prince William’s reputation, but CBB has signed him up for this season.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "I'm not that caricature they see in the press... I'm a different bloke."

Lauren Simon

About: How can there be no drama? The one thing associated with drama is the Real Housewives show. Lauren comes from Real Housewives of Cheshire and has been a regular there since 2015.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "I've got very expensive taste. I like coffee, chocolate and men, but they've all got to be rich."

Louis Walsh

About: The X factor judge in the past is coming to CBB, can he be adventurous enough and bring in his fearless self?

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "I think I'm a bit quirky. A bit fun. I say things I shouldn't say. My mouth has got me in trouble, and it will get me into trouble again."

Fern Britton

About: Fern is one of the best TV presenters around. She also co-hosted Breakfast Time along with This Morning from 2002-2009. She has also hosted Ready Steady Cook, and her appearance was confirmed even before Big Brother made it official.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "One of my kids said don't say the 'c-word' and don't show your [private parts]."

Colson Smith

About: Colson is known for his role of Craig Tinker on ITVhit Coronation Street. He has been a familiar face since 2011. He has also appeared on the reality show The Games by ITV showing he knows the format of ITV shows well.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "When I first meet people, I'm quite socially awkward, so I kind of need to work that out because I'm about to meet a complete group of strangers."

Marisha Wallace

About: Marisha is a singer and an actress known for her Broadway musical shows. She has been a part of Aladdin and Something Rotten. The actress has a Best Actress nomination in the Olivier Award for her role in Oklahoma. The actress has also been a part of Dreamgirls.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "I'm a walking, talking musical. And there's no music in the Big Brother house, so I'll be the jukebox!"

Zeze Millz

About: Zeze is a YouTube icon who hosts the show-The Zeze Millz Show. She is also someone who has appeared in shows like The Victoria Derbyshire Show, E4’s Celebrity Cooking School, Good Morning Britain and others. Zeze also presents documentaries.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "I think I'll make a great Big Brother housemate because I always, always keep it real."

Bradley Riches

About: Bradley has played the role of James McEwan in Hear Stopper, one of the best rom-coms on Netflix. The show has given him fame and a considerable following that can help him in getting votes.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "I love a party, and I love a bit of Prosecco... I think me and Big Brother are going to hit it off right away. Or, at least I hope so, anyway!"

David Potts

About: Known for his multiple appearances in various Reality TV shows, David knows the reality TV industry in and out. This can work in his favor for the show. He has appeared in shows like Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Ghost Trip, Celebs On The Farm and others.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "I am a natural-born leader, like Mufasa in The Lion King... People get the first impression that I'm a bitch, but I'm actually a really sound person!"

Nikita Kuzmin

About: Nikita is a dancer from Ukrainian origin. He is known for his appearance in the show Strictly Come Dancing. The singing and dancing skills have given him a solid following on Instagram.

Their Mantra for Big Brother 24’: "I can be fiery, very explosive. I'm a very passionate person."

While we wait to see what new drama this season brings to us, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

