Who were the original members of AC/DC? Exploring rock band's original lineup amid the demise of Colin Burgess

AC/DC is an iconic Rock and Roll band founded in 1973 by Scottish brothers Angus and Malcolm Young. They have sold more than 200 million copies worldwide and are credited as the fifth best-selling band in US history. Recently, AC/DC announced a reunion featuring artists who had previously left the classic rock band.

Original members of AC/DC

AC/DC was formed after the disbandment of Malcolm Young's previous band, The Velvet Underground. Young, along with his brother Angus and friend Dave Evans, established the foundation of the legendary band. The idea of wearing school uniforms, which became the band's trademark look, was suggested by Young and Angus' sister Margaret. Margaret also played a role in selecting the name AC/DC for the band.

For the unversed, fans were recently saddened by the news of the passing of Colin Burgess, the original drummer of the band, at the age of 77. In an official statement, the band expressed their grief and paid tribute to Burgess, calling him a respected musician and their first drummer.

The original band consisted of the Young brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, Bon Scott, Phil Rudd, and Mark Evans. Bon Scott served as the band's lead vocalist until his untimely death in 1980.

Present members of AC/DC

Angus Young and Phil Rudd were part of the original AC/DC lineup when the band was formed. Unfortunately, AC/DC’s founding member Malcolm Young passed away in 2017 after being diagnosed with dementia. He was replaced by his nephew, Stevie Young.

The current members of the band are Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams, as well as the original drummer Phil Rudd, who was previously dropped due to drug and threat charges but has since rejoined the band.

The current lineup includes Angus Young, Stevie Young, Phil Rudd, Brian Johnson, and Cliff Williams.

Interesting trivia about AC/DC

AC/DC is often credited with influencing culture and music since the 1970s. The band relied on heavy metal and hard rock and has been labeled simple and monotonous for their music. The band relies more on music than the lyrics. The band has been notoriously accused of practicing Satanism through their music.

AC/DC’s 1979 album Highway to Hell drove serial killer Night Stalker to mayhem and murder as he told police later in a statement that a particular song in the album Night Prowler influenced him.

In 1989, the US military used the song Hell's Bells to torture General Manuel Noriega. After two days of loud music, he eventually surrendered.

Meanwhile, AC/DC is still not on Spotify and fans wonder when will their music be available on Spotify.

Highway to Hell, Back in Black, Live Wire, Let There Be Rock, and For Those About to Rock are some of the biggest hits by the band AC/DC. For Those About to Rock was the band's eighth studio album, released in 1981, and it was their first album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

