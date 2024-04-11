Who Will Become First Royal Editor Of BBC? Find Out As Two Journalists Battle For The Position

The BBC News had opened a position as royal editor after the increase in audience interest in monarchal updates. While a lot of journalists applied for the role, the media house has decided on the top two contenders, who seem to be battling for the position.

The journalist who will step in for the role will replace Nicholas Witchell, who has been a news correspondent for the past 25 years. Both contenders considered for the post have been experienced in-house journalists of the BBC for years.

Who Are The Considered Contenders For The Post Of Royal Editor?

According to the Deadline, the two journalists the BBC is considering for the role are Mark Easton and Daniela Relph. Easton has been working for the media house since 2004. He has covered many important stories, including the Grenfell Tower disaster. The editor has little experience in covering royal stories.

According to a source close to Easton, the editor would choose a rather ballsy approach towards dishing out the news. They said the in-house editor “could bring a more ballsy approach to the BBC’s royal output, with the corporation sometimes seen as being cautious in its coverage of the royal family.”

On the other hand, Daniela Relph has also been connected with the BBC for many years. Relph has been covering many stories related to the royal family. The journalist was present for the News at Six segments soon after Kate Middleton announced she had cancer. One of Relph’s colleagues said, “Her experience should put her in a strong position,” while the other thinks, “It would be good for BBC News to appoint a woman.”

What Role Will The Royal Editor Have?

Any of the two contenders who step in for the role of royal editor will have to be alert at all times, keeping an eye on the palace and all the news revolving around it. The royal family has been the center of attention since its existence.

However, the family members are going through some rocky times amidst King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. The royal editor must be present to cover national moments, including royal events and deaths.

Last week, the BBC issued a clarification after the media house was accused of 'intense and excessive' coverage of Kate Middleton's disappearance.

The BBC's position opened only for journalists who were considering redundancy after the portal's cost-cutting initiative. Easton was one of the employees at risk.