Who Will Kris Jenner Bring Back for Kardashians Season 6? Rumors Explored

It has been a little over a month since The Kardashians Season 5 wrapped, and momager Kris Jenner is back at work scrounging for new ideas for the next season. Even though the Hulu reality show based on the lives of the K-clan is one of the best on the streamer’s roster, the matriarch is aiming for a greater viewership this upcoming season.

Kris Jenner, 68, is rumored to be planning to invite back a former member of the extended Kardashian family. Life & Style reported that the Kardashian matriarch wants to bring rapper and Kylie Jenner’s ex, Travis Scott, on board for The Kardashians Season 6.

Kylie Jenner, 27, and Travis Scott, 33, sparked romance in 2017. Within a year of dating, the former couple became parents to their two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, but eventually broke up in January 2023. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has since moved on with Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet. She is, however, not impressed by her mother’s idea to bring back her ex on the show.

According to insiders, Kris Jenner suggested that they bring the Astroworld musician back to help him in light of the string of scandals he’s been linked with recently. When in reality, she intends to skyrocket the show ratings by steering him into the Kardashian picture.

“With Travis making so many headlines, the obvious choice is to work it into the show,” a source told the outlet, adding, “but everyone knows she’s chasing ratings.”

Despite her family’s estranged relationship with the R&B artist, Kris is reportedly unbothered by the impact this move may have on Kylie and Chalamet’s romance. Moreover, the rapper is at odds with Kylie’s sisters, given he had supported Kanye West amidst his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“Kylie’s furious her mom is pushing this—especially when she’s pressuring her to get Timothée on the show!” the source added.

Besides Scott, the mother of six also wants the Dune actor to make brief appearances on the Hulu reality, seemingly to double down on the ratings, but Jenner has tossed the idea out the window given the couple have vowed to stay low-key at the moment. The source insinuated that against what Kris intended for Kylie and Timothee’s relationship, the couple does not want “their relationship to be more of a spectacle than it already is.”

Earlier this year, the FE!N rapper got into trouble in Paris by engaging in a brawl with his bodyguard at a premier hotel, while allegedly intoxicated. Law enforcement officers of the French capital arrested Scott but did not press charges. Meanwhile, footage of the hotel dispute stormed on social media platforms amidst speculation around his well-being, which Kris Jenner believes is “struggling.”

In the recent few years, Travis Scott has maintained a permanent spot on tabloid headlines with the Paris arrest following his Miami arrest for trespassing at a Miami marina in addition to the 2021 Astroworld concert fatalities. The tragic incident killed 10 people in a concert crowd stampede.

All seasons of The Kardashians are now streaming on Hulu.

