Who Will Replace Micheal Scott In The Office Remake? All We Know So Far

The supreme success synonymous with The Office has only inspired several remakes of the mockumentary drama series spanning decades. Currently, two The Office remakes are at work– a loose spinoff, titled The Paper, by creators of the U.S. version, Greg Daniels and Michael Koman for Peacock, and an Australian remake.

While The Paper is still in its early stages of development, the Australian remake of The Office is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 18, 2024. The show will debut with all eight episodes of the series and recently unveiled a new lead.

Replacing Steve Carell’s Michael Scott, boss of the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch, the Australian remake has cast the first female lead, comedian Felicity Ward as boss Hannah Howard. She will portray a similar character arc as Michael Scott, upholding his inappropriate and strange demeanor while ceaselessly pestering his subordinates and employees.

A first-look teaser was published by ScreenRant this week where Ward’s Hannah Howard was seen in an office setting, reminiscent of the 2005 NBC comedy.

The Australian remake has an edge over the original The Office narrative as it will showcase the employees working from home for a packaging company Flinley Craddick, as is the reality for many companies today. Hannah Howard is tipped off on the branch shutting down leaving her employees with the leftover option of a WFH setting.

However, she pledges to overcome the challenges through teamwork but struggles to abide by them in the pursuit of making the targets set by top heads.

The official synopsis by Prime Video reads, “In The Office, Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her 'work family' together. The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them.”

The official cast for the Australian remake of The Office includes Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda, and Claude Jabbour.

Justin Rosniiak, Carlo Richie, Rick Donald, Susie Youssef, and Chris Bunton will stage guest appearances.

The Office remake is created by Julie De Fina and Jackie van Beek and promises more than the original plotline with its work-from-home twist.

Whereas the Peacock version of The Office will delve into the current booming sphere of journalism, in contrast to the title, The Paper. The original documentary crew is already attached for the remake by Daniels and Koman.

The Peacock remake will unravel inside the office walls of a dying historic Midwestern newspaper as the publisher tries to revive it with the help of a bunch of newbie and volunteer reporters. The production was scheduled to kick off in July 2024. Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore have been cast in leading roles for the project in addition to a potential ensemble cast.

