Why did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break up in the first place?
Ariana Grande finally filed for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez in September amid rumors of her dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Here is what we know.
The rumors of Ariana Grande splitting from her husband Dalton Gomez came to a head in September of this year when the star filed for divorce. The absence of her wedding ring on her finger during some public appearances and her newfound closeness to her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater were all confirmations of the same. Here is what we know about Ariana’s split with Gomez and her new flame.
Why did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break up?
The rumors of Ariana and Dalton separating had been flying since the beginning of the year. Especially after she attended Michelle Yeoh’s Oscars party with her co-star from Wicked, Ethan Slater, in March. In July, Ariana attended the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final and there she was seen without her wedding ring, which added fuel to the fire.
Soon afterward, her split from Dalton Gomez became public and it was made known that Dalton was taken aback by Ariana’s lifestyle after the pandemic restrictions had lifted. Gomez, who is a private person, tried to make things work with his wife, but ultimately their differences were too big. A source told US Weekly, “Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana, despite the rocky patches they've been through. He isn't ready to give up on the marriage . He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this."
But in September, Grande and Gomez filed for divorce as there were "irreconcilable differences” between the two of them. Coincidentally Ethan Slater had also filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay just a month before. He also has a son with Jay.
Ariana and Ethan’s whirlwind romance and where they are now
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater crossed paths for the first time in 2022 while working on the production of Wicked, in which they both had roles. The following year, in 2023, they began making joint public appearances and even attended Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party as a couple. Speculations about their romantic involvement began to circulate, and the situation took a more significant turn when Grande ceased wearing her wedding ring.
After the both of them divorced from their respective partners, Ariana and Ethan appeared together again when they went to Disney Park with each other. They were later spotted enjoying a dinner in New York on December 22nd. Rumors suggest that they might have even moved in together. Their relationship appears to be thriving.
