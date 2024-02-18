Bethenny Frankel criticized Kelly Rowland for displaying "diva-like expectation" after Rowland left the Today show due to issues with her dressing room.

Bethenny Frankel slams Kelly Rowald for 'diva-like expectation'

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry On A Double Date With Michael Buble, Visit Canadian Restaurant; DEETS

In a TikTok video, Bethenny Frankel shared her experiences co-hosting on the Today show, highlighting the cramped dressing rooms and communal makeup areas. She emphasized that being on the Today show should be seen as an honor, not a place for demanding special treatment.

In the since-deleted video, Bethenny said, “I’ve co-hosted with Hoda [Kotb] and I’ve arrived there and the makeup area that you touch up in is often a drop cloth, like, a black drop off,” she added “And then your dressing room is the size of a closet and you’re trying to fit all your people in the clown car. And you know what? You’re so excited. You’re so gracious.”

Frankel continued, “You’re co-hosting on the ‘Today’ show, an institution in entertainment, a news organization that is not about fancy dressing rooms.” The Real Housewives of New York Alum acknowledges that the makeup area is "completely communal" but being on Today Show with Hoda Kotb should be considered "an honor." She added at last, “That was not the moment for diva expectations.”

Advertisement

Frankel's comments came after reports that Rowland abruptly left her guest-hosting duties on Today with Hoda & Jenna due to her dissatisfaction with the dressing room. This left Hoda Kotb without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour. Rowland's decision puzzled insiders, especially because she was supposed to have the full hour, and Kotb was excited to have her on the show.

Reportedly, Rowland's team wanted a different dressing room, but the one they requested was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez. After Rowland's departure, Rita Ora stepped in to co-host at the last minute. Ora shared on Instagram that she and Kotb had only two minutes to prepare for the show.

Frankel's criticism and Rowland's departure from the show sparked discussions about professionalism and expectations when appearing on popular television programs like The Today Show.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Fan Dies While To Traveling To Her Eras Tour In Australia