Cannes Film Festival 2024: Check Full List Of Official Selection Ahead Of The Main Event

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the important events in the world of cinema. Many people around the globe, who are involved in the process of filmmaking attend the festival. This year, the festival will kick off from May 14 to May 25, 2024.

The grand event can be watched on France Télévisions in France. The event will be live-streamed on the festival’s official YouTube channel and its official website, apart from that the festival will be broadcast internationally by Brut.

The festival has announced its official selections list, take a look:

COMPETITION

Bird, Andrea Arnold

Limonov: The Ballad, Kirill Serebrennikov

All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia

Anora, Sean Baker

The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi

Beating Hearts (L'amour Ouf), Gilles Lellouche

The Girl With The Needle (Pigen Med Nalen), Magnus von Horn

Caught By The Tides (Feng Liu Yi Dai), Jia Zhang Ke

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola

Grand Tour, Miguel Gomes

Kinds Of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos

The Most Precious Of Cargoes (La Plus Preciéuse Des Marchandises), Michel Hazanavicius

Motel Destino, Dir. Karim Aïnouz

Oh, Canada, Paul Schrader

Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino

Marcello Mio, Christophe Honoré

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Three Kilometres To The End Of The World (Trei Kilometri Pana Ka Capatul Lumii), Emanuel Parvu

Wild Diamond (Diamant Brut), Agathe Riedinger

The Shrouds, David Cronenberg

UN CERTAIN REGARD

The Shameless, Konstantin Bojanov

The Village Next to Paradise, Mo Harawe (First Film)

Flow, Gints Zilbalodis

Ljosbrot (When The Light Breaks), Runar Runarsson

Vingt Dieux (Holy Cow), Louise Courvoisier (First Film)

Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi

Le Procès Du Chien (Dog On Trial), Lætitia Dosch (First Film)

Les Damnés (The Damned), Roberto Minervini

Viet and Nam, Truong Minh Quý

Gou Zhen (Black Dog), Guan Hu

Le Royaume (The Kingdom), Julien Colonna (First Film)

September Says, Ariane Labed (First Film)

Santosh, Sandhya Suri

L’histoire De Souleymane, Boris Lojkine

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni

Boku No Ohisama (My Sunshine), Hiroshi Okuyama

Niki, Celine Satellette

Armand, Halfdan Ullmann Tondel

OUT OF COMPETITION

Le Comte De Monte- Cristo, Alexandre De La Parelliere and Matthieu Delaporte

Mad Max (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), George Miller

Rumours, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin

Horizon: An American Saga — Kevin Costner

She’s Got No Name, Chan Peter Ho-Sun

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Veteran 2 (I, The Executioner); Seung Wan Ryoo

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, Soi Cheang

The Surfer, Lorcan Finnegan

Les Femmes au Balcon (The Balconettes), Noémie Merlant

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

La Belle De Gaza (The Belle From Gaza), Yolanda ZaubermanLe Fil, Daniel Auteuil

Sauvages (Savages), Claude Barras

Spectateurs!, Arnaud Desplechin

Angelo Dans La Foret Mysterieuse (In The Wonderwoods), Alexis Ducord and Vincent Paronnaud

L’Arte Della Gioia (The art Of Joy), Valeria Golino and Nicolangelo Gelormini

An Unfinished Film, Lou Ye

Nasty- More Than Just Tennis, Tudor Giurgiu, Tudor D. Popescu and Cristian Pascariu

Ernest Cole, Lost and Found, Raoul Peck

The Invasion, Sergei Loznitsa

Apprendre, Claire Simon

Lula, Oliver Stone

Le Fil, Daniel Auteuil

CANNES PREMIERE

En Fanfare (The Matching Bang), Emmanuel Courcol

Miséricorde (Misericordia), Alain Guiraudie

Vivre, Mourir, Renaitre (To Live, To Die, To Live Again), Gaël Morel

Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot (Meeting With Pol Pot), Rithy Panh

Everybody Loves Touda, Nabil Ayouch

Maria (Being Maria), Jessica Palud

C’est Pas Moi, Leos Carax



Le Roman de Jim (Jim's Story), Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu

