Cannes Film Festival 2024: Check Full List Of Official Selection Ahead Of The Main Event
The Cannes Film Festival, one of the important events in the world of cinema is set to begin soon. Check out this year’s Cannes Film Festival’s official selection lineup!
The Cannes Film Festival is one of the important events in the world of cinema. Many people around the globe, who are involved in the process of filmmaking attend the festival. This year, the festival will kick off from May 14 to May 25, 2024.
The grand event can be watched on France Télévisions in France. The event will be live-streamed on the festival’s official YouTube channel and its official website, apart from that the festival will be broadcast internationally by Brut.
The festival has announced its official selections list, take a look:
COMPETITION
Bird, Andrea Arnold
Limonov: The Ballad, Kirill Serebrennikov
All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia
Anora, Sean Baker
The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi
Beating Hearts (L'amour Ouf), Gilles Lellouche
The Girl With The Needle (Pigen Med Nalen), Magnus von Horn
Caught By The Tides (Feng Liu Yi Dai), Jia Zhang Ke
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola
Grand Tour, Miguel Gomes
Kinds Of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Most Precious Of Cargoes (La Plus Preciéuse Des Marchandises), Michel Hazanavicius
Motel Destino, Dir. Karim Aïnouz
Oh, Canada, Paul Schrader
Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof
Marcello Mio, Christophe Honoré
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Three Kilometres To The End Of The World (Trei Kilometri Pana Ka Capatul Lumii), Emanuel Parvu
Wild Diamond (Diamant Brut), Agathe Riedinger
The Shrouds, David Cronenberg
UN CERTAIN REGARD
The Shameless, Konstantin Bojanov
The Village Next to Paradise, Mo Harawe (First Film)
Flow, Gints Zilbalodis
Ljosbrot (When The Light Breaks), Runar Runarsson
Vingt Dieux (Holy Cow), Louise Courvoisier (First Film)
Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi
Le Procès Du Chien (Dog On Trial), Lætitia Dosch (First Film)
Les Damnés (The Damned), Roberto Minervini
Viet and Nam, Truong Minh Quý
Gou Zhen (Black Dog), Guan Hu
Le Royaume (The Kingdom), Julien Colonna (First Film)
September Says, Ariane Labed (First Film)
Santosh, Sandhya Suri
L’histoire De Souleymane, Boris Lojkine
On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni
Boku No Ohisama (My Sunshine), Hiroshi Okuyama
Niki, Celine Satellette
Armand, Halfdan Ullmann Tondel
OUT OF COMPETITION
Le Comte De Monte- Cristo, Alexandre De La Parelliere and Matthieu Delaporte
Mad Max (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), George Miller
Rumours, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin
Horizon: An American Saga — Kevin Costner
She’s Got No Name, Chan Peter Ho-Sun
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Veteran 2 (I, The Executioner); Seung Wan Ryoo
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, Soi Cheang
The Surfer, Lorcan Finnegan
Les Femmes au Balcon (The Balconettes), Noémie Merlant
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
La Belle De Gaza (The Belle From Gaza), Yolanda ZaubermanLe Fil, Daniel Auteuil
Sauvages (Savages), Claude Barras
Spectateurs!, Arnaud Desplechin
Angelo Dans La Foret Mysterieuse (In The Wonderwoods), Alexis Ducord and Vincent Paronnaud
L’Arte Della Gioia (The art Of Joy), Valeria Golino and Nicolangelo Gelormini
An Unfinished Film, Lou Ye
Nasty- More Than Just Tennis, Tudor Giurgiu, Tudor D. Popescu and Cristian Pascariu
Ernest Cole, Lost and Found, Raoul Peck
The Invasion, Sergei Loznitsa
Apprendre, Claire Simon
Lula, Oliver Stone
Le Fil, Daniel Auteuil
CANNES PREMIERE
En Fanfare (The Matching Bang), Emmanuel Courcol
Miséricorde (Misericordia), Alain Guiraudie
Vivre, Mourir, Renaitre (To Live, To Die, To Live Again), Gaël Morel
Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot (Meeting With Pol Pot), Rithy Panh
Everybody Loves Touda, Nabil Ayouch
Maria (Being Maria), Jessica Palud
C’est Pas Moi, Leos Carax
Le Roman de Jim (Jim's Story), Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu
ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: When and where to watch 77th edition of international event