'Everything': Kim Kardashian Shares What She Loves About Lana Del Rey

Picture this: the dazzling lights of the Met Gala, celebrities looking splendid, and amidst all of this, two unlikely stars stole a moment to connect. Yes, in a surprising twist at the 2024 Met Gala Lana Del Ray and Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight on the red carpet. Despite recent controversies and public dramas, they were in great spirts.

But what made headlines wasn’t just their stunning appearance—it was the heartfelt moment when Kim shared what she loves about Lana. Let’s explore what Kim loves about Land.

Lana and Kim's Met Gala moment

As they graced the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala, Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian exuded elegance and style. Even though Lana has been working with Taylor Swift and Kim had issues with the singer, the two seemed to enjoy each other’s company.

On the red carpet, they were stopped by Harper's Bazaar, who asked them what they love the most about each other. Kim's response was simple yet heartfelt, saying she loved "everything" about Lana. Lana on the other hand, playfully pointed at Kim's waistline, referring to the stunning corset that beautifully highlighted her tiny waist.

Kim and Taylor’s feud

Lana did not directly mention any feud between Kim and Taylor Swift. But she did express admiration for Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Lana had recently collaborated with Taylor on the song Snow on the Beach from her album Midnights. She also joined Taylor on stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards when she won Album of the Year.

Around the same time as the Met Gala, Taylor released a song called thank you aIMee from her album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. Fans were intrigued by her choice of capital letters in both the title and lyrics of this song. One of the verses goes like this: “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’/ And I couldn’t wait to show you it was real…” This made some people think about tension between Taylor and Kim, who suggested that perhaps Kim was being referred to in such a song.

Lana and Kim’s glamorous outfits

Lana wore a champagne-colored gown with creeping vines, while Kim looked stunning in a silver corseted gown with leaves. In John Galliano Couture with a cinched waist for Kim while Alexander McQueen's creation glowed on Lana. Lana described her outfit as being inspired by nature but with an undercurrent of darkness. She used Charlotte Tilbury Beauty for her make-up keeping it natural.

Meanwhile, Kim finished the look with a grey shawl, which she wore on one shoulder while walking the carpet. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Kim jokingly described her outfit as a night out at the park and quickly threw on her boyfriend's sweater before heading to work.

Despite any past feuds, Lana and Kim’s friendship seems to be growing stronger. From Lana's appearance in Kim's Valentine's Day collection for SKIMS to their glamorous Met Gala moment, the two fashionable friendships continue to complement each other.

