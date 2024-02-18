Meghan Markle And Prince Harry On A Double Date With Michael Buble, Visit Canadian Restaurant; DEETS

Food is a way to everyone’s heart. It is the source for bonding and friendly banter. So happened with the Royal favorites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they went on a friendly double date with Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato. Chef Vikram Vij, the owner of Vij’s in Vancouver, Canada expressed how he loved having the two couples over. Read on to know more about this beautiful evening at this unique restaurant in Canada.

What did Chef Vij tell about the double date?

Vikram Vij, a restauranter, and owner of Vij’s in Canada spoke about the two couples who came to dine there. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex loved their time with a 48-year-old Buble and his wife Lopilato, a 36-year-old. In an interview with People, Vij mentioned the two couples having a fun day at the Invictus Games One Year to Go celebration, a day later. The group arrived at 7pm Canadian time and stayed for three hours.

He also said, "They were extremely friendly and nice.” The chef went on to add, "They came and spoke to the kitchen staff, they were very respectful to let me choose the meal as the chef.” He also added emotionally further, "I said I was going to put something together for them. I asked them if there were any allergies or any things that she didn't feel like having, and Meghan said, 'I love spicy food.' "

What more did Chef Vij speak about his experience with the group?

The group cherished three to four appetizers that were some local picks with Indian spices. On being asked which food they loved, Vij answered, "Michael Bublé loved the mushrooms, for example, and Harry loved the kebabs. I got them some market chard that [Meghan] loved." The spread for the main course was mouth melting. From soft and textured Lamb popsicles in a gravy with marinated custard and sweet white wine in a fenugreek green curry made everyone lick their fingers clean.

The same dish was cooked for the Sussex royalties during their Vancouver visit in 2016. Recalling this instance, Chef Vij said, "It was a very big deal for me to say, 'Hey, this is what your brother loved, and I think you should try this dish,' About the group and their bonding, Chef said, "You could see the positivity in their relationship, the love, the affection that they have. The fun that they were having with Michael and Michael Bublé’s wife Lu.” This shows how affectionate everyone was towards each other.

