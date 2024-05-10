'Blew Up Into A Whole New Thing': Kendall Jenner Credits Cara Delevingne For Her Modeling Career Success

Kendall Jenner credits Cara Delevingne for launching her modelling career. She also reflecting on the evolution of the industry since becoming a model ten years ago. Jenner acknowledged her unique start as a model due to her family's hit show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in a Vogue cover story.

In 2007, Kendall Jenner began appearing in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also appeared many times on reality spin-off shows about the family. Jenner began modeling at age 13 in 2009. She first appeared at No. 16 on Forbes magazine's 2015 list of top-earning models with income of US$4 million. In 2017, she was named the world's highest-paid model by Forbes. In October 2021, Kendall Jenner became the highest-paid model in the world with an income of US$40 million.

Kendall Jenner credits Cara Delevingne for kick-starting her modelling career

In a cover interview with Vogue published on Thursday, May 9, Kendall Jenner who is celebrating 10 years as a model, reflected on how the industry has evolved over the last decade. When Jenner started out, she was already well-known as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, made famous by their hit reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“When I came into it, you didn’t really see quote-unquote famous girls,” Jenner told Vogue. “Cara Delevingne was probably the biggest one who was known outside of modeling. She opened that door for me, and from there it blew up into a whole new thing.”

She continued, “Now there’s another vibe coming through. You’re seeing a lot of social media creators at the shows. It’s great. It’s always just shifting and changing, and you take it day by day. I suss out the vibe. Does it align with me? If it still does, great. You don’t know what’s around the corner.”

Her career kicked off in 2014 when she walked in Marc Jacobs’ fall runway show in a nipple-baring sheer top. "I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out," she reflected in a September 2022 installment of Vogue's Life in Looks series. "I'm all good with the nipple so it didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want'.”

Jenner and Delevingne, who were already industry friends, walked in Karl Lagerfeld's Métiers d'Art show in Salzburg, Austria, modeling the late Chanel Creative Director's latest collection in December 2014.

Jenner and Delevingne’s friendship has continued through the years as they’ve both reached meteoric success as models and moguls. They even gave themselves a nickname that combines their first names, CaKe, and debuted shirts emblazoned with the acronym.

Kendall Jenner opened up about being depressed

In the same interview with Vogue, Kendall Jenner revealed her negative self-perception, despite her accomplishments, stating that she often subjected herself to negative thoughts. That’s my problem. I’m always worrying about something that may never happen,” she admitted. “I don’t see why I shouldn’t be honest about it.”

She further noted, “I’ve had a tough two months. I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual. So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect."

"That’s life - I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings,” Jenner added. "In past interviews, when someone’s asked me about my mental state, it’s always been: ‘I’m great right now, but this is what I’ve dealt with.’ Well, right now I’m actually in it."

Reaching the start of her 30s, Jenner thinks it has been weighing on her. The transition for the self-proclaimed stresser and control freak is daunting. “I’m 28 now, and I think I’m in my Saturn return. I’m so tired emotionally, but I think it’s good. It’s almost like I’m purging something for my 30s. That’s my theory.”

