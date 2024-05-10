8 Facts To Know About Kate Middleton's Family Before She Was Married Prince William

Before becoming Princess Catherine, Queen Of Wales, Kate Middleton had a different life than she is leading. Although most of the information about her family is public, there are a few exciting notions one should know about. Kate Middleton rose to fame quickly after beginning a relationship with Prince William, which led to their marriage, and her family members also achieved fame.

Kate Middleton comes from a wealthy family

Even though Middleton is frequently depicted as a commoner, especially compared to the royal family and their riches, she hails from a prosperous family. Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton became wealthy through their successful party decorations company, Party Pieces. According to the identical report, the Middleton family's business was valued at US$38 million in 2013. Additionally, Kate and her sister Pippa resided in a $1.3 million apartment provided by their parents at one time.

Kate wasn't always in London

According to Town & Country magazine, her parents raised Kate in Chapel Row, a village near Newbury, Berkshire, along with her siblings Pippa and James. They went to prestigious private schools such as St Andrews and Marlborough College. According to National World, the University of St Andrews graduate resided in Amman, Jordan, with her family during the 1980s when her father was transferred there for work while working for British Airways.

Kate has two siblings

Kate Middleton has two siblings, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, who lead a private life. In May 2020, James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton, started the dog food brand James & Ella after being motivated by his affection for dogs. However, James had previous ventures in the business world before starting dog food. In 2013, the Middleton siblings launched a personalized marshmallow company called Boomf and experienced a period of success with the product.

Most information about Pippa Middleton's marriage to James Matthews suggested an exquisite, upper-class event. Kate Middleton's sister got married to Matthews in a church ceremony on May 20, 2017, and wore a detailed lace gown created by Giles Deacon. Before their wedding day, Pippa and Matthews went through a lengthy journey spanned a decade.

Kate Middleton's relative is a TV Star

In 2024, the world was shocked when Gary Goldsmith, Carole Middleton's brother and Kate Middleton's uncle, appeared surprisedly on the UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother. Following his elimination from the competition, Goldsmith spoke to The Times and made derogatory comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Goldsmith mentioned Meghan by a unique nickname and commented, “Laughing Girl won't be around forever, will she? I think she is harmful to Harry and our nation.” Goldsmith also shared insights on how he communicates with his royal faily members saying that he hasn't talked to Kate for a long time. “Perhaps in a year or two. We only see them at weddings and funerals.”

The Middleton business crashed and failed

Carole Middleton founded Party Pieces in 1987, a birthday and celebration party supplies business where she became a recognizable figure. For many years, Carole, a well-established brand, talked about how her children are also involved in the business. She shared with Good Housekeeping, "Since they all grew up seeing me work, Party Pieces has always been a big part of our lives." Nonetheless, in 2023, the company faced issues when it was disclosed that Party Pieces had accumulated a significant debt of £2.6 million (around $3.1 million) and would need to declare bankruptcy. The individual leasing the company's property informed the Daily Mail, "We were surprised by the extent of debts owed to various parties."

Pippa Middleton once spent a fortune on Prince George

According to reports, she discovered the ideal gift in the shape of silver sculptures by Wrightson and Platt, which preserve molds of a baby's hands and feet as a keepsake, as reported by the Daily Mail. Kate Middleton's sister reportedly spent £7,000 (about $8,700) on a considerate gift. However, a spokesperson for the royal family declined to comment, stating, "If there is indeed such a gift, it would be a private gesture that we would not know about."

Whether Kate and Prince William enjoyed it, the gift remains undisclosed, and so are their thoughts on its creepy factor. However, Pippa still splurged a significant amount of money to throw a celebration for her nephew.

Kate's dog picked Prince George's name

The Prince and Princess of Wales chose a unique method to name their first baby, Prince George, born on July 22, 2013. According to The Times, Kate and William depended on their black English cocker spaniel, Lupo, to randomly choose the baby's name. The article claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales listed all the names they were thinking about on paper and placed them on the floor of their residence. Fortunately, Lupo chose the name George from the options available, and the rest is now part of the past.

Kate Middleton had a happening life

It is widely known that Kate enjoyed partying before she embraced family life and royal responsibilities. Frequenting London nightclubs such as Mahiki and the now-shuttered Boujis was a common pastime for her, sometimes accompanied by her sister Pippa. Before beginning college, according to British media sources, Kate took a gap year during which she attended the British Institute in Florence, participated in the Raleigh International program in Chile, and undertook the Round the World Challenge in the Solent.

