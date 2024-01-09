Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? All we know about Chris Henchy

Broke Shields, a Blue Laguna star, has been married to producer and screenwriter Chris Henchy since 2001. Henchy has worked on numerous comedy films and TV shows, including Entourage, Land of the Lost, The Campaign, and The Other Guys. He was also co-creator of Funny or Die and a partner of Gary Sanchez Productions.

Shields and Henchy have been going strong for over two decades and share two daughters, Rowan and Grier. Shields told PEOPLE in March 2023 that laughter is the key to her and Henchy's long-lasting romance. "He made me laugh and he consistently makes me laugh and doesn't take anything too seriously so I don't go down those rabbit holes the way I used to," she said. "He sort of just brings me back out and says, 'We'll figure it out.' So he's good at leveling me."

Who is Chris Henchy?

Like his wife, Broke Shields, Chris Henchy has also had a successful career in Hollywood. Henchy has worked on several comedy shows and movies, including HBO's Entourage and Spin City. He collaborates with comedians Ferrell and McKay through their production company Gary Sanchez Productions, working on films like The Other Guys, Land of the Lost, The Campaign, Get Hard, and The House. Ferrell and McKay also co-founded the website Funny or Die. His credits include the hit HBO show Entourage and the sitcom Spin City.

While Shields is the main actor in the relationship, Henchy has also appeared in small roles in some of his projects, but he prefers to remain behind the scenes. "I was cut out of The Other Guys," he told Collider in 2015. "I was a real estate agent, purchasing a house in Step Brothers. I think my role, my performance was described as pasty. Not the greatest, yeah, I'm not great in front of the camera."

Henchy's past TV show, I'm With Her, was inspired by Shields and aired for one season in 2003. The show follows a regular guy named Patrick, played by David Sutcliffe, who meets movie star Alex played by Teri Polo after her dog bites him. In an interview with Deseret News, Henchy discussed the show and revealed what it is like to be married to Shields, explaining that his famous wife is "very down to earth and makes every situation very easy."

Henchy continued, "What makes this story interesting is that it's the world around us that could be crazy. It's the world of going into a restaurant with her and getting the best table and then showing up three days later with your buddies and sitting waiting an hour and sitting by the kitchen. Or being called Mr. Shields."

Broke Shields and Chris Henchy's relationship timeline

In her 2005 memoir, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, Broke Shields shares the story of their first meeting. Shields' dog was the one who introduced her to her future husband. Chris Henchy. "To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that!" she wrote. "I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh."

Three weeks later, the pair met again during Shields' Washington, D.C. show, with Henchy as the writer. They became friends and Shields was impressed by Henchy's thoughtfulness and humor. Shields had recently divorced her first husband Andre Agassi, and initially avoided a relationship but eventually recognized a connection between herself and Henchy, leading to their dating.

Shields and Henchy married in April 2001 on Catalina Island, California, and exchanged vows again in Palm Springs, California, on May 26, 2001. Henchy and Shields are the proud parents of two daughters. They welcomed Rowan Francis Henchy in 2003 and Grier Hammond Henchy in 2006. Shields wrote a series of children's books, including one based on the affectionate bond between Henchy and his daughters

"I think [Chris] was embarrassed, but very sort of touched by it," Shields said to Today. "I feel like the relationship between little girls in particular — I only have little girls — and their dad is such a unique one."

She added that Rowan and Grier were slightly more into their father than her at the time. "He can go into the next room and then come back and they'll be like, 'He's back! He's back, Mom!' I'm like, 'He went into the next room … [am I] chopped liver? I'm here the whole time!' They're like, 'Yeah, but he's here now!' " she said. "So he's a rockstar god to them and this [book] is a tribute to their relationship and what they do together."

