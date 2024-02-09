Why Did Paul Walker Take Away His Brother's Classic Car? ANSWERED

Paul Walker’s younger brother Cody Walker shares his determination to find the last gift he got from the late Fast & Furious star. He is on a mission to find and fix a classic car that Paul gave him as a youngster but took away because he thought it was hazardous.

Why did Paul Walker take away Cody Walker's car?

Paul Walker who was nearly 15 years older than Cody Walker died tragically in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California in 2013 at age 40. Years before his untimely death, Paul gifted Cody a car but took it away and said that he’d fix it up because he thought Cody was going to kill himself in the classic ride.

“It was my first car — a 1964 Chevy Nova wagon — not fancy at all, it just sounds cool,” Cody told Page Six. “I was lucky my brother was Paul. He bought me that thing when I was 15-and-a-half. I didn’t even have my driver’s permit.”

ALSO READ: What were Paul Walkers' most memorable movies? Exploring his life and career amid his death anniversary

Advertisement

“Paul got me that car, and then he had second thoughts because it had old-school brakes,” Cody continued. “It was really old school. Drum brakes and old-school suspension, and it only had a lap belt. It [did] not have a headrest, and all that safety stuff, nothing like that. Paul thought I was going to kill myself, so he took it.” “You know it’s sad it’s actually in a million pieces,” Cody remarked of the car.

Cody said that Paul was going to fix it up for him, making it much safer, and was going to modernize it. “I never saw the car again," Cody said. “A few years after his passing, I got hit up by a family friend who knew where some of the parts were. It is literally completely dismantled in one million pieces. It’s [north of Los Angeles]. It really bothers me… It’s got to be done. It’s got to happen. I have to track this car down.”

Exploring Cody Walker's career

Cody Walker made his acting debut in the horror film Abandoned Mine (2013), portraying the role of Thomas. Walker appeared in the action film Furious 7 (2015) after his brother Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013, in a single-vehicle accident. Cody and Caleb Walker both stepped in to help finish their brother's scenes as Brian O'Conner in the movie, which was still filming at the time of Paul's death. After his appearance in Furious 7, Walker decided to pursue acting and signed with Paradigm Talent Agency in 2015.

He portrayed Petty Officer Third Class James West in the World War II film USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) alongside Nicolas Cage and Matt Lanter. The film is based largely on the true story of the loss of the ship of the same name in the closing stages of the Second World War. He appeared in the documentary film I Am Paul Walker (2018) that aired on Paramount Network.

Walker played Eric Shaw in the action-adventure film Shadow Wolves (2019), which was originally planned to be a television series. He appeared in the war drama film The Last Full Measure (2020) as Young Kepper.

ALSO READ: Who is Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker? Exploring the model's career, life, and relationship amid her heartfelt post for the actor