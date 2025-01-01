Why Did Sabrina Carpenter Think Her Hit Song Espresso Would Not ‘Connect’ With People? Singer Calls It ‘Kismet’

Sabrina Carpenter did not expect her single Espresso to be the massive record-breaking hit it turned out to be. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop star admitted that she was unsure whether the song would “connect” with people or not.

The Please Please Please hitmaker who recently partnered with Dunkin' Donuts for her Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso drink, says the success of her song was "kismet the way that worked out." Espresso became one of the most streamed songs on Spotify in 2024 with over 1.6 billion streams.

Carpenter released the song in April and was unsure whether it would reach people because of its tricky timing. "I remember deciding to put this song out in the beginning of summer and thinking espresso, coffee is kind of more of a fall beverage," she explained.

Although she was skeptical about the success, she was confident about the “sentiment” and sound of the song. “The confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in," she added.

The Bed Chem singer also added that she loved the song and “mattered” to her in the moment. “Something I try to remember over and over again," she added. The single was her first released song from her latest album Short n' Sweet which earned her six nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Whereas Espresso won in the best pop solo performance category.

Elsewhere in the interview, she admitted that the song has been “addictive” even for her. “I think that’s the whole point of it. It’s like somewhat addictive,” she said.

Advertisement

"I didn’t write it with that in mind. So I’m really happy to hear that. But thank you for listening so many times, even if you weren’t aware of it," she added. Speaking to The Guardian in August, she called the song a “manifestation tactic” because she admitted that no one was “obsessed” with her at the time, the subject on which her song centers around.