Why Did Saoirse Ronan Scold Timothée Chalamet On The Sets Of Little Women? Actor Shares Hilarious Anecdote

Timothée Chalamet has Saoirse Ronan to thank for teaching him professionalism on sets! On December 18, the actor reunited with his Little Women and Lady Bird co-star for a British Film Institute event in partnership with Vanity Fair. During the press interaction, Chalamet recalled working with Ronan on the 2019 adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott literary classic.

"This is the one story I didn't want to tell," the Dune actor said, prompting Ronan to ask whether the story was inappropriate, and he reassured that it wasn't. He explained how he had to juggle the filming schedule of Little Women and the press tour of his film Beautiful Boy in which he played a teenager addicted to meth.

While doing hair and make-up, the actor recalled figuring out the schedule for the press tour. "I wanted to do a regional tour and visit places in the States that are affected by that story," he added. However, the plan was interrupted when he heard a band on his trailer door.

"I open the door, and it's Saoirse in a bald cap," Chalamet recalled. According to the actor, Ronan told him to "Get your ass in the f---ing trailer right now! They're waiting for you in hair and make-up." He jokingly added that he loves that memory with the Blitz actress.

When asked if she remembers the story, Ronan replied that she does. However, bygones are bygones, and the actors now have a lot of their respective plates regarding their work front. The actress is currently promoting her film The Outrun and the Apple TV+ Series Blitz while he's promoting the highly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic called A Complete Unknown.

Little Women, which also starred Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, James Norton, and others, was a blockbuster, grossing $218.9 million at the worldwide box office. The film also received six Oscar nominations, including Best Actress (Ronan) and Best Supporting Actress (Pugh).

The timeless adaptation of Little Women is available to stream on Netflix.