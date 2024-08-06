Why Did Shawn Levy Cast Chris Evans As Human Torch Instead Of Captain America In Deadpool & Wolverine? Reports Suggest THIS

Chris Evans made his return to the Marvel franchise with an iconic cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. While the fans expected the actor to don his Captain America suit, Evans was seen reprising his role of Johnny Storm in the film. The character was first introduced in the 2005 film Fantastic Four. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the director, Shawn Levy, revealed the reason behind casting the Hollywood star as the Human Torch instead of giving him the iconic shield in his hands.

The filmmaker claimed that Johnny Storm is more Chris than Chris Evans could ever be. Moreover, Levy also shared that the actor had too much fun recreating his role from 2005 and 2007, back in the new era. While speaking to the media portal, the director said, "I think Chris had a blast, and I know our movie benefits from Chris playing Johnny very differently from Cap.”

He further added, "Gone is the righteous nobility and cleanliness of Captain America. This is a Boston-inflected, Chris Evans-inspired Johnny Storm. I feel like it's more Chris than the original Chris Evans. Chris is a Boston boy. I'd have to go back and watch the original Fantastic Four, but I don't think he played Johnny as the Boston boy that he did in Deadpool & Wolverine - and to me, it is perfection.”

According to multiple media reports, Ryan Reynolds suggested that the makers bring the Gifted actor onboard for a cameo. Meanwhile, Evans, too, shared that he got a text from Reynolds a couple of years ago asking him to play a character from the past. The Avengers star revealed, "I just trust him completely. So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn't pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it."

The actor took to his Instagram account to thank Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy for providing him with the opportunity to bring the lost character of Johnny Storm back on screen.

Evans wrote, "They're three of the nicest guys you'll ever meet. A special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true, and he'll always have a special place in my heart."

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters.

