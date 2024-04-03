'I Really Smacked It': Hannah Waddingham Reveals She Got Scars From Punching An Actor In The Fall Guy

Hannah Waddingham made a memorable appearance on Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she proudly displayed a scar she acquired while filming a fight scene for her upcoming movie The Fall Guy.

In the action comedy, Waddingham portrays an executive producer alongside a star-studded cast including Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Winston Duke. The film is set to hit theaters in the US on May 3.

When Colbert inquired about her involvement in stunts, Waddingham revealed that she initially wasn't slated to do her own stunts. However, as her role in the film expanded, she found herself filming a fight scene during the last 20 minutes of the movie. She playfully kept the identity of her on-screen opponent a secret, leaving fans intrigued and eager to see her action-packed performance in The Fall Guy.

"I was complaining that just because I'm a girl doesn't mean I can't get involved with the shizzle," Waddingham said. "So I was like, 'I would like to punch him, please."

"So I really smacked it to him and see all these scars here. Look at my wounds," Waddingham said, showing Colbert her fingers. "So that's my badge of honor."

Colbert said, "I would get some funds, if I were you, from the scars."

Waddingham Opens Up About Gruesome 'Game of Thrones' Scene and Its Lasting Impact

Although most film sets provide worker's compensation insurance to cover the expenses of accidents or injuries, particularly for productions involving SAG-AFTRA union actors, Hannah Waddingham clarified that she didn't engage in stunts while filming The Fall Guy. However, she reminisced about her experience filming the iconic waterboarding scene in the season six finale of Game of Thrones.

Reflecting on her time on the hit series, Waddingham revealed a lasting impact it had on her, sharing that it unexpectedly triggered chronic claustrophobia.

Recounting the grueling process of filming the waterboarding scene, she described enduring ten hours of being subjected to the intense simulation, highlighting the physical and psychological toll it took on her.

Waddingham Opens Up About Traumatic 'Game of Thrones' Scene in Revealing Interview with Collider

Hannah Waddingham shed light on the intense filming experience of the waterboarding scene as her character Septa Unella in Game of Thrones in an interview with Collider in 2021.

She disclosed that originally, her character was slated to endure a rape scene, but the producers made a last-minute decision to change it to waterboarding.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Waddingham was determined to deliver her best performance, fueled by her love for the series. She requested to be tied to the table with leather straps for authenticity in the scene.

However, the harrowing ordeal took a toll on her both physically and emotionally.

Recalling the traumatic experience, Waddingham described it as "the worst day of my life," revealing that it left her with a lasting fear of water and a sense of claustrophobia. The candid interview provided insight into the grueling realities of filming such intense scenes and the profound impact they can have on an actor's well-being.

