BAFTA 2024: Who Will Be Performing At The Upcoming British Awards?

This year’s BAFTA awards is going to be pretty star studded as ahead of the celebration on Sunday the list of performers, presenters, and nominees were announced. This year’s presenters include big names like David Beckham, Idris Elba, Deepika Padukone, Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa, Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, and many more.

Who is performing at this year’s BAFTA?

BAFTA also announced the list of stars who will be performing at this year’s award ceremony. Iconic British actress and presenter, Hannah Waddingham, whom people may know from Ted Lasso, will be delivering an exclusive music performance for the ceremony on Sunday.

Sophie Ellis-Baxtor will also perform her iconic hit song Murder on the Dancefloor, which was featured in the hit 2023 film Saltburn, which is also nominated for the Best Original Score award.

People will be thrilled to know that this year’s BAFTA Awards, which will take place at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, will be hosted by none other than beloved actor David Tennant.

Nominees and Presenters of the Night

Many presenters have been announced for this year’s BAFTA awards including Idris Elba, David Beckham, Deepika Padukone, Emma Corrin, Taylor Russel, and Indira Varma. The night will be completely star-studded as movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Poor Things have been nominated in multiple categories.

The Best Director Category is also filled with gems like Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Justine Triet (Anatomy of A Fall), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest).

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Margot Robbie (Barbie), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Sandra Hūller (Anatomy of A Fall), and Vivian Oprah (Rye Lane) are all nominated for the Leading Actress award. On the other hand, the Leading Actor award nominees are Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Teo Yoo (Past Lives), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Colman Domingo (Rustin), and Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer).

The BAFTA Awards can be streamed in India on Lionsgate Play on 19th February from 12:30 am onwards.

