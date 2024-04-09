Why Did Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Sleep In Different Bedrooms Before Separation? Actress Reveals

Actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are getting divorced after years of marriage and five children together. The actress filed for divorce even though their separation was announced by McDermott last year. In an interview after the announcement, Dean McDermott said that the reason the two of them stopped sleeping in the same room was because Spelling brought pigs and other animals into the bed. But in the recent episode of her podcast misSPELLING, Tori set the record straight.

What did Dean McDermott say about their sleeping situation?

Dean McDermott told Daily Mail back in November of 2023 that even though they had been having problems for quite some time now, the reason that completely drove them apart was having to sleep in different bedrooms. The Canadian actor then went on to say that Tori had allegedly brought a few animals into their bedroom including a pig and multiple dogs. He claimed that there was also a chicken living in their bathroom.

"We know dogs have accidents, and our particular dogs were having a lot. And I just couldn't deal with that anymore. So, I created a healthy boundary for myself and I said, 'I can't do this. I can't live and sleep in this kind of condition.' I drew that boundary for myself and moved to another room and things just progressed from there. There were no efforts to sort of remedy the problem to get back into the room,” he had claimed. But during Tori’s podcast misSPELLING, the actress had something to say about the matter as she cleared up her own side of the story.

Spelling claimed McDermott slept in a different bedroom for three years

According to Spelling, The couple had been sleeping in different bedrooms for three years before their separation. “He gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true,” she said, explaining that the pig did sleep with them in their bed for a single day because its previous owners said that the animal needed cuddling. "I was just following orders that it was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights. But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed,” Tori said.

Tori Spelling also revealed that Dean McDermott used to say that her habit of having the TV on the whole time she slept was the reason for them sleeping separately. "I think I had the TV on for distraction, like, to distract from my life. Like, I would just zone out and be entertained, which is what my dad said that's what he always wanted to do," she explained. She also said that everyone has hard days and hard lives and when they get back home, “they just kinda wanna zone out and be entertained and taken out of their world, escapism.”

"So that's what I was just creating for myself. Because guess what? It's funny. He's no longer in my bed. No longer in the marriage,” she said in the podcast.

ALSO READ: 'This Guttural Scream Came Out Of Me': Tori Spelling Details Marriage Ending Fight With Dean McDermott