Why Does Will Ferrell and Harper Steele's Roadtrip Doc Make The Actor Cry 'Every Single Time'? Find Out

Will Ferrell shot a road trip documentary with his longtime friend, Harper Steele. The actors embarked on a drive across the country, capturing their journey on film. Ferrell and Steele have been friends since 1995, after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live.

The duo discussed their documentary, directed by Josh Greenbaum, with the audience during a screening of the film. While sharing details about their trip, Steele emphasized that the movie is not about representing trans women, but rather a story of friendship and the importance of coming together during tough times.

In her remarks, Steele stated, "I will say, just as a trans woman, I don't think this is a representation of a trans woman walking through the world in either red states America, or really anywhere, because they don't have a camera, they don't have Will Ferrell."

She further explained, "We were very aware of that. I do think the film is more about how friends should come together in moments of any change or crisis, not just trans issues. And I think the film captures that beautifully."

Later in the discussion, Ferrell, known for his role in Step Brothers, recalled that throughout the trip, Steele often joked about his fluctuating status in Hollywood—teasing him about being a "B-level" actor dipping into "A-level" and sometimes "C-level" territory. He elaborated, "But once that kind of melted away, everyone started asking, 'What are you guys doing?' And then we got into the subject matter and had real discussions."

The friends also shared their reactions after watching the film. Steele admitted that she enjoyed the movie, but noted, "When we get to the end... [it's] not easy."

As for Ferrell, he expressed that while he didn't want to "disregard" his friend's feelings, he "loved watching it." He added, "I cry every single time. I have my Kleenex right here." Ferrell went on to say that the road trip film has been "one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to be a part of, and it's so fun to watch with an audience."

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the documentary reads: "When Will Ferrell's good friend Harper comes out as a trans woman, they take a road trip to bond and reintroduce Harper to the country as her true self."

Will and Harper will stream on Netflix starting September 27.