Why Is Prince Harry Being Named In Sean Diddy Combs' Lawsuit Despite No Wrongdoing? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

A lawsuit has been filed against Sean Diddy Comb, which mentions Prince Harry, despite the Duke of Sussex not having connections with the wrongdoings. The lawsuit addresses the former royal member as an international dignitary to whom the defendant might have access.

Harry has met Combs only once and has never attended any parties or concerts ever again. The Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge were photographed alongside Kanye West and Combs, while the rappers were invited to celebrate the late Princess Diana's 46th birthday in 2007 in Wembley.

Prince Harry has no connection with Sean Diddy's alleged wrongdoings and is far from any of the allegations Diddy is facing. Additionally, the Duke has not been charged with any involvement in the crime; instead, the lawsuit only lists his name and does not mean that he has any knowledge about the same.

Who Filed The Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs?

A lawsuit has been filed against Sean Diddy Combs by record producer Rodney Jones. Diddy is the target of a 73-page lawsuit alleging sexual assault. The civil case has been filed in New York's federal district courts after Combs' two houses were raided on Monday. Following the investigation, two men—later revealed to be Diddy's sons—were taken into custody by the police.

The Homeland Security Department also released a statement, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

What Did Sean Diddy Combs Say About Prince Harry?

In a 2012 interview, the rapper mentioned Prince Harry's name. He said, "I really can't wait to get to the UK as London is one of my favorite cities. I'm also hoping I'll get to catch up with Prince Harry while I'm there. He's such a cool guy, and it's about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs."

Meanwhile, the lawsuit mentions Harry in the following words: "Mr Combs was known for throwing the 'best' parties. Affiliation with and/or sponsorship of Mr. Combs' sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians, and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry."

However, Combs' reps and himself have repeatedly denied any wrongdoings and said that his accusers are "looking for a quick payday."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

