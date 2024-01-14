Why will Sean 'Diddy' Combs not attend this year's Grammys despite being a nominee? Find out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and domestic violence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been embroiled in several controversies over the last year, most of which relate to the various allegations that have been placed against him in regard to his exploitation of several women, most notably his long-time ex-girlfriend and frequent collaborator, Cassie Ventura.

Will Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the Grammys this year?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been a big name in the music industry for a long time. The media mogul has built a name and legacy for himself and has been a mainstay at various award functions. In November last year, he was nominated for the Grammy Award in the Best Progressive R&B Album of the Year category. It was due to his work on the album, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Though since that nomination things have progressively gone downhill for the media mogul, who has been embroiled in one controversy after the other as cases of sexual assault and rape have continued to pile in on him.

As it is the policy of Grammys to invite all the nominated artists, 'Diddy' may officially still be invited. However, the Academy had previously cleared its stance on such issues and how it aims to tackle them.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.” the Academy told The Rolling Stones in a statement last December.

What are the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was at the receiving end of several serious allegations of sexual assault and rape towards the end of last year. It all started with allegations by his former longtime partner Cassie Ventura, who described him as a serial domestic abuser, who would regularly beat and kick her regularly in a lawsuit that she had filed on November 16.

In a surprising turn of events, the lawsuit was amicably settled by the two parties in a negotiation. Though, before the week was even over, more allegations started to pour in as a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a suit against Combs claiming that he had drugged and raped her as well as created revenge porn featuring her.

Soon, claims by several women who chose to not disclose their names and come forward as a Jane Doe, alleged that Combs had raped her as well. On Dec 6, when another case by a Jane Doe came forward, 'Diddy' seemed to have lost his cool. Throughout the ordeal, he had maintained an unusual silence on the matters surrounding him but finally, he couldn’t hold back and posted his thoughts on the matter on social media.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” 'Diddy' wrote on Instagram. He continued, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

The lawsuits will continue to go on for the media mogul, but troubles in his professional life have started cropping up already.

Combs has already stepped down as chairman of REVOLT, a media company that he established in 2013. And now, he is going to not attend Grammys despite his nomination.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

