Why Shouldn't Royals' Current Health Issues Be Played Out On-Screen? The Crown Star Gillian Anderson REVEALS

The Crown has been one of the only Netflix shows that has corresponded to the reality regarding the British Royalty. Gillian Anderson who played the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher reveals why these health issues, especially surrounding Kate Middleton and King Charles should never come to light. But why does the 55-year-old believe so? Find out.

Why did Gillian Anderson suggest that the Royalty’s health concerns should remain hidden?

ALSO READ: 'People Know Her So Well': Gillian Anderson On WHY It Was 'Scary' To Play Prince Andrew Interviewer Emily Maitlis In New Netflix Film

The Sun newspaper and Deadline revealed why Gillian Anderson who played the PM Margaret Thatcher in Netflix special The Crown is against the portrayal of health issues concerning the Royals. The Johnny English star said, “It probably ended at the right spot. It was getting too close to present day.” X-Files actress Gillian also commented on Kate and King Charles’ Cancer diagnosis stating, “Right now, it’s a moment where we understand that they have asked for a bit of peace and quiet around what they’re experiencing — and it feels like that’s the least that we can do,” and added further, “I think in this instance with this latest double whammy of news, the least that people can do, is to give them a bit of a break and for them to process this as the human beings that they actually are.” The Crown finished in 2023 after six successful seasons and ended at the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Advertisement

Is Gillian Anderson a part of Scoop?

Advertisement

Yes. Gillian Anderson is also a part of Netflix’s Scoop where she reveals how BBC’s Newsnight Team got the interview with Prince Andrew. In the interview Prince defended his friendship with entrepreneur Jeffrey Epstein. Conducted in 2019, the interview had a glimpse into Prince’s public life and earned awards for forensic Journalism. Prince Andrew is played by Rufus Sewell and Anderson is played by Emily Maitlis, the BBC Journalist. As we wait for this new Royal special, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.