'It Was Manifested': Scoop Star Gillian Anderson Talks About Her VIRAL Golden Globes 2024 Dress

By now, the world is used to Gillian Anderson being iconic. Yet, her 2024 Golden Globes dress made a huge splash online and on the red carpet because of one special reason. The actress kickstarted the awards season with an elegant Gabriela Hearst gown embroidered with vulva motifs. Now known as the viral vagina dress, Anderson acknowledged that hours of effort and hard work went into bringing the idea to life.

Gillian Anderson appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and discussed her Golden Globes look and how it was “brand appropriate.” The Sex Education actress admitted that she hadn’t expected the dress to go viral online.

Gillian Anderson made a statement at the 2024 Golden Globes

Red carpets are often used to make statements, be it expressing their anti-war support or promoting female empowerment. And the 55-year-old star is a regular in the game of statements. At the 2024 Golden Globes, Anderson stepped in a custom beige strapless gown drowning in vulva motifs sewn onto the skirt. The dress was designed by the Gabriela Hearst label, which the actress marked as “brand appropriate,” not for the designer but for her own.

When asked if she had anticipated the buzz around her dress, Anderson replied, “No…not really.” “It was an idea; it happened. It was manifested. Elegant and beautiful. Turned out well,” The X-Files star noted. Both Colbert and Anderson agreed on the fact that it had “wonderful embroidery.”

Speaking of the effort it took to put the gown together, the Emmy-winning actress said, “Forever. Many, many, many hours, many vaginas — vulvas.” Anderson corrected herself, subtly hinting at the larger confusion on female genitalia. Three and half hours went into embroidering each vulva motif on the dress, per People.

Anderson elaborated on how the dress aligned with her brand by referencing her Sex Education role, where she plays a sex therapist, Jean Milburn, and mother of Asa Butterfield’s Otis. It is one of the many things the actress does to normalize feminine sexuality.

The Hollywood star also owns the functional soft drink company G Spot and authored an upcoming book that explores a collection of anonymous letters carrying sexual desires written and submitted by women worldwide. Anderson revealed that the book Want is inspired by Nancy Friday’s 1970s book My Secret Garden. A brand appropriation indeed!

Bold is the only way for Gillian Anderson

At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, The Fall actress was subtle about her dress’s more nuanced meaning. She implied that it was inspired by flowers, telling People, “It’s covered in peonies!” Nevertheless, her fans and Hollywood are aware of the many Anderson projects open to interpretation.

Recalling her bold moves on the red carpet, the mother of two shared a throwback reel of three of her iconic dresses on Instagram in January. The first was her viral “vulva” dress, followed by her ravishing deep-neck, red-velvet Valentino gown at the 2024 British Fashion Awards, and finally, her head-turning backless gown at the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty,

