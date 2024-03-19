'People Know Her So Well': Gillian Anderson On WHY It Was 'Scary' To Play Prince Andrew Interviewer Emily Maitlis In New Netflix Film

Gillian Anderson reveals being scared of playing the character of Emily Maitlis, the interviewer for Prince Andrew in 2019. In her interview with the BBC, Anderson shared that she was so anxious that she initially turned down the role. However, the Sex Education actress later put her doubts on the back burner and proceeded with the role. The actress shared that she was scared because the person she was portraying was alive, and Anderson also did not get to question the journalist about her experience with the film.

The X-Files actress was joined by her co-star, Billie Piper, to share insights from their movie. Anderson claimed she met Maitlis at the BAFTAs' Cancer Research fundraiser last year. She shared that the journalist's warm nature got to her, and she was excited to have met her.

What Did Gillian Anderson Say About Portraying Emily Maitlis In The Upcoming Film?

In her conversation with the news portal, Anderson disclosed being anxious while taking on the role of interviewer. The actress shared, "It was just too scary to play Emily Maitlis because she's still living because she's so formidable because people know her so well. I thought I probably do have to do it because I'm so scared of it."

Talking about meeting Maitlis, The Crown actress revealed, "I think she's amazing; I've since met her and behaved with her as if I knew her. As if we were best friends."

Anderson further added, "The hilarious part of it was that I had come to this charity event not having prepared at all and was really disheveled. And she showed up as Emily Maitlis, who looks like a movie star and was tanned, short white skirt and everything. I look like her great aunt in the pictures."

What Is The Movie Scoop About?

The upcoming Netflix movie is based on the incident involving Prince Andrew in 2019. The incident is available in the memoir of the former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, who also happened to be an insider of the British Royal Palace. While Anderson has taken on the role of journalist Maitlis, Billie Piper will portray the character of McAlister, and Rufus Sewell is Prince Andrew in the film. The movie will premiere on Netflix on April 5.

