Rufus Sewell, 56, transformed into Prince Andrew, 64, for Netflix's Scoop, portraying the royal's 2019 interview with the BBC about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Gillian Anderson, who plays Emily Maitlis, the interviewer, shared behind-the-scenes photos of Sewell's makeover on Instagram.

Gillian Anderson shares BTS with Rufus Sewell; causing excitement among fans

On Friday, Gillian Anderson shared backstage pictures on Instagram, showcasing Rufus Sewell's transformation process. In the snapshots, Anderson appeared all smiles alongside Sewell, wearing prosthetic makeup under his chin and an adhesive product near his ears.

Anderson wrote in the caption, "Just a straightforward shooting week (and!) Scoop is out on Netflix today!"

In the comments, fans praised Sewell's realistic look, with one saying he "nailed it" and another expressing disbelief that it was him. One fan wrote, "So pleased Rufus is having lots of prosthetics to look like Prince Andrew I thought in the trailer he had gone to seed (laughing emoji) so glad to see he is still gorgeous"

While a second one expressed disbelief saying, "Genuinely could not believe this was the same guy!! I finished scooop this morning and really enjoyed it. I had never seen the interview so my flabber was officially ghasted at the snippets (eyes emoji).

A third one praised their work in the movie saying, "WOW THE WORK! I AM IMPRESSED"

About Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell's movie scoop

Sewell and Anderson were announced as the film's leads in February 2023, with Anderson expressing excitement about the project.

In Scoop, Keeley Hawes plays Amanda Thirsk, Prince Andrew's private secretary, and Billie Piper portrays Sam McAlister, the producer who arranged the interview. McAlister's memoir inspired the film, focusing on the BBC's significant interview.

McAlister, now a visiting fellow at the London School of Economics, emphasized the importance of journalism in democracy and hoped viewers would support her character's efforts. The film explores how the BBC obtained the interview and why Prince Andrew agreed to it.

Scoop provides insight into the women behind the groundbreaking interview, detailing the challenges they faced, from Palace obstacles to securing access to Prince Andrew. Directed by Philip Martin, the film delves into the intense preparations and the revealing interview itself.

Now available on Netflix, Scoop offers a glimpse into the events that led to Prince Andrew's downfall and sheds light on the power of investigative journalism.

